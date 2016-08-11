Targovax ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2016 results presentation Thursday 17 November

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Oslo, Norway, 8 November 2016 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage

company focused on developing and commercializing immuno-oncology therapies to

target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, will announce its third

quarter 2016 results on Thursday, 17 November 2016. A presentation by Targovax's

CEO, Øystein Soug, to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo

at 10:00 CET.



The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in

the Investors section from 07:00 CET.



Presentation

The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:



Hotel Continental

Stortingsgaten 24/26

0117 Oslo



The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through

www.targovax.com.



Conference call

At 14:00 CET (08:00 EST) The company will host a telephone conference which will

include a presentation of the results, following a Q&A session. CEO Øystein

Soug will present the company. Call in details can be found below.



Call-in numbers:

Norway Toll-Free Number: 800 19 747

Norway Toll Number: +472350 0559

UK Toll-Free Number: 08082370030

UK Toll Number: +442031394830

US Toll-Free Number: 1866 928 7517

US Toll Number: +1 718 873 9077



Access code: 23804707#



Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead to complete your

registration.



See attached list for more dial-in numbers.

http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891



Email: stiff(at)crux.no



Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com





About Targovax



Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer



Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and

commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-

resistant solid tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel

proprietary platforms, with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development

covering six indications including mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, resected

pancreatic cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. Targovax's strategy is to bring

products to market directly in those indications where it already has Orphan

drug status and to partner with pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas

with significant commercial potential.













This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Targovax ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.targovax.com/



PressRelease by

Targovax ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 505475

Character count: 3632

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Targovax ASA

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease