Targovax ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2016 results presentation Thursday 17 November

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, Norway, 8 November 2016 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage
company focused on developing and commercializing immuno-oncology therapies to
target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, will announce its third
quarter 2016 results on Thursday, 17 November 2016. A presentation by Targovax's
CEO, Øystein Soug, to investors, analysts and the press will take place in Oslo
at 10:00 CET.
The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in
the Investors section from 07:00 CET.
Presentation
The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:
Hotel Continental
Stortingsgaten 24/26
0117 Oslo
The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through
www.targovax.com.
Conference call
At 14:00 CET (08:00 EST) The company will host a telephone conference which will
include a presentation of the results, following a Q&A session. CEO Øystein
Soug will present the company. Call in details can be found below.
Call-in numbers:
Norway Toll-Free Number: 800 19 747
Norway Toll Number: +472350 0559
UK Toll-Free Number: 08082370030
UK Toll Number: +442031394830
US Toll-Free Number: 1866 928 7517
US Toll Number: +1 718 873 9077
Access code: 23804707#
Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead to complete your
registration.
See attached list for more dial-in numbers.
http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 995 13 891
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and
commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-
resistant solid tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel
proprietary platforms, with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development
covering six indications including mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, resected
pancreatic cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. Targovax's strategy is to bring
products to market directly in those indications where it already has Orphan
drug status and to partner with pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas
with significant commercial potential.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Targovax ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.targovax.com/
Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 505475
Character count: 3632
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Targovax ASA
Stadt: Oslo
Number of hits: 33
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.286
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|192
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.