FLSmidth wins prestigious R&D award for Rapid Oxidative Leach technology

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: FLSmidth wins the global Top 100 R&D award at the R&D 100s
for the Rapid Oxidative Leach process (ROL), allowing copper producers with low
to mid-grade copper ore to bypass smelting.
For the past 50 years the R&D 100s has been the Who's Who for cutting edge R&D,
celebrating the brightest innovations of the year with several thousand
contestants from all types of industries. FLSmidth won the global Top 100 for
our Rapid Oxidative Leach process. Accompanying us on the winning podium were
NASA, Johnson & Johnson, MIT, and several national laboratories like Sandia and
Berkeley.
"We are extremely proud to be among the global Top 100 of cutting edge R&D
across industries and institutions worldwide. Mining is the oldest existing
industry, but we are nevertheless constantly able to rethink processes to get
more out of the natural resources. ROL is a potential industry game-changer,"
says the proud Vice President of R&D in Minerals, Gary Roy, receiving the award
in Washington DC.
The ROL technology in 5 bullets
* Globally copper ore quality is decreasing. Smelting, which is currently the
dominant means to produce cathode copper, heavily penalises low grade
concentrates for lack of sulphur or impurities.
* The FLSmidth mechano-chemical ROL process is an alternative route to
smelting, as ROL economically dissolves copper from low to mid-grade primary
sulphide copper concentrates so it becomes feasible to produce cathode
copper from concentrate directly rather than sell the concentrate to a
smelter.
* The FLSmidth ROL process technology enables the leaching of 97-99% copper
from mineral concentrates containing as little as 5% copper in less than six
hours; a faster and much more simple process that significantly improves the
sustainability of existing mines.
* The process technology thereby enables producers with small or medium
deposits, or producers with low grade concentrate, to bypass costly smelting
by utilising their existing processing infrastructure.
* In addition to primary metal production, the ROL process technology allows
for efficient recovery of metals from waste recycle streams and leach
residue.
Global USA
Jette Westerdahl Gary Roy
Senior Communications Advisor Vice President, R&D, Minerals
Mobile: +45 3093 1855 Mobile: +180187 17080
jewe(at)flsmidth.com GRR-US(at)flsmidth.com
FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and
cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in
more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service
solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability and quality are
focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue
of DKK 20 billion in 2015.
Read more at www.flsmidth.com.
Link to PDF:
http://hugin.info/2106/R/2055014/769448.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FLSmidth via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.flsmidth.com
Date: 11/08/2016 - 05:59
Language: English
News-ID 505476
Character count: 3741
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: FLSmidth
Stadt: Valby
Number of hits: 32
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.286
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|185
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.