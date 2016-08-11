FLSmidth wins prestigious R&D award for Rapid Oxidative Leach technology

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: FLSmidth wins the global Top 100 R&D award at the R&D 100s

for the Rapid Oxidative Leach process (ROL), allowing copper producers with low

to mid-grade copper ore to bypass smelting.



For the past 50 years the R&D 100s has been the Who's Who for cutting edge R&D,

celebrating the brightest innovations of the year with several thousand

contestants from all types of industries. FLSmidth won the global Top 100 for

our Rapid Oxidative Leach process. Accompanying us on the winning podium were

NASA, Johnson & Johnson, MIT, and several national laboratories like Sandia and

Berkeley.



"We are extremely proud to be among the global Top 100 of cutting edge R&D

across industries and institutions worldwide. Mining is the oldest existing

industry, but we are nevertheless constantly able to rethink processes to get

more out of the natural resources. ROL is a potential industry game-changer,"

says the proud Vice President of R&D in Minerals, Gary Roy, receiving the award

in Washington DC.



The ROL technology in 5 bullets

* Globally copper ore quality is decreasing. Smelting, which is currently the

dominant means to produce cathode copper, heavily penalises low grade

concentrates for lack of sulphur or impurities.

* The FLSmidth mechano-chemical ROL process is an alternative route to

smelting, as ROL economically dissolves copper from low to mid-grade primary

sulphide copper concentrates so it becomes feasible to produce cathode

copper from concentrate directly rather than sell the concentrate to a

smelter.

* The FLSmidth ROL process technology enables the leaching of 97-99% copper

from mineral concentrates containing as little as 5% copper in less than six

hours; a faster and much more simple process that significantly improves the

sustainability of existing mines.



* The process technology thereby enables producers with small or medium

deposits, or producers with low grade concentrate, to bypass costly smelting

by utilising their existing processing infrastructure.

* In addition to primary metal production, the ROL process technology allows

for efficient recovery of metals from waste recycle streams and leach

residue.





