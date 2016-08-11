ArcelorMittal Europe reports ?371m operating profit for Q3 2016

8 November 2016



ArcelorMittal Europe has reported its third quarter 2016 results, with a ?371m

operating profit for the three months to 30 September 2016 - higher than the

?340m operating profit reported in the second quarter of 2016.



Year-on-year, operating profit has risen significantly, albeit from a very low

base; ArcelorMittal Europe reported an operating loss of ?23m in the third

quarter of 2015, when European steel prices were under strong downward pressure

from record levels of imports.



A year-on-year Ebitda comparison shows a 29.4% rise to ?642m, compared with Q3

2015, primarily on account of lower costs and efficiency improvements, offset in

part by lower steel volumes (-2.7%) and lower average steel selling prices (-

3.3%).



In terms of steel production, ArcelorMittal Europe's crude steel production

decreased by 1.4% to 10.6 million tonnes in Q3 2016, compared with 10.7 million

tonnes in Q2 2016 as a result of seasonal planned stoppages.



Commenting on the results, Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, said:

"Today's results from ArcelorMittal Europe reflect the usual seasonal slowdown

in production and shipments, but also the improved pricing environment and the

impact of measures to make the business more efficient. Operating profit has

improved 8.9% in the past three months and is also positive year-on-year.



We remain concerned about unfair trade. We have seen some positive trade case

rulings this year but a comprehensive solution is required across all product

categories, to prevent anti-competitive behaviour in the European market."



About ArcelorMittal



ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence

in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a

philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of

quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive,

construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and

development and outstanding distribution networks.



Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate

responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees,

contractors and the communities in which we operate. For us, steel is the fabric

of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and

washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based

technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people

use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical

coal and our mining business is an essential part of our growth strategy. With a

geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are

strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external

global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to

the external market is increasing as we grow.



In 2015, ArcelorMittal had revenues of US$63.6 billion and crude steel

production of 92.5 million tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 62.8

million tonnes. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT),

Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges

of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please

visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

| |

|Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations |

| |

| |

| |

|Europe +35247923198 |

| |

|Americas +13128993985 |

| |

|Retail +35247923198 |

| |

|SRI +442075431156 |

| |

|Bonds/Credit +33171921026 |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

|Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate |

|Communications |

| |

| |

|E-mail: press(at)arcelormittal.com|

| |

|Phone: +442076297988 |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

|ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications |

| |

| |

| |

|Sophie Evans +442032142882 |

|Paul Weigh +442032142419 |

| |

| |

| |

|France |

| |

|Image 7 |

| |

|Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach +33153707470 |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+













