Esperite N.V. : Stem Cells, Genetic Tests and Pharmaceuticals

ESPERITE N.V.: Stem Cells, Genetic Tests and Pharmaceuticals





Patent granted to Cell Factory in Europe confirms great potential with its

exclusive extracellular vesicles in broad therapeutic applications like Crohn's

disease and Type 1 Diabetes





Zutphen, The Netherlands - 8 November 2016





Consolidated results

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") announces that

cumulative consolidated revenue increased by 2% compared to the same period last

year. The Group was able to increase the gross margin percentage by 1 percent

point from 55% to 56%. Consolidated EBITDA improved by 20% for the Group but

remains negative.



Stem Cell

Cumulative Stem-Cell segment revenue decreased by 12% compared to the same

period in 2015. In absolute numbers the gross margin was equal to Q3 2015. The

gross margin percentages increased from 60% for Q3-2015 to 66% for Q3-2016. As a

result of the announced cost saving measures, EBITDA was around breakeven in Q3-

2016 compared to a considerable negative amount for the same period last year.



Genoma

The market is changing fast in favor to a more regulated price structure

including the reimbursements of the genetic tests by both the public and private

health care systems. To further expand its sales, Genoma is contracting with

local partners for the installation of new Genoma laboratories in several

countries. Genoma expects significant development on its markets.



Cumulative Genoma revenue more than doubled compared to Q3-2015. Gross margin

percentage also more than doubled. EBITDA is negative due to the ramp up phase

and is relatively stable for the first 3 quarters in 2016.



Cell Factory

The broad international patent on MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (including



exosomes) has been granted in Europe. The patent covers use of extracellular

vesicles (EVs) in treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory and autoimmune

diseases. Esperite's R&D business unit The Cell Factory is leading an

international consortium focused on clinical translation of the EVs-based drugs

in treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and Crohn's disease.



Esperite's goal, with Cell Factory, is to become a leader in development and

production of extracellular vesicles drugs in treatment of different indications

i.e. graft versus host disease (GvHD) after solid organ and cell

transplantations, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, stroke,

traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, newborn encephalopathy, and type 1

diabetes among others.



EVs including exosomes are nanometre-size, natural biological particles secreted

by different types of cells in vivo and in vitro. They contain proteins, growth

factors, mRNA and other molecules responsible for the therapeutic effect of

MSCs. In addition, EVs have several advantages over allogenic MSCs e.g.: up to

10-times lower production costs, no risk of uncontrolled proliferation and

differentiation, lower risk of immune response and easy and safe delivery into

different tissues and organs in vivo. High stability allows for easy transport

and storage of the "ready-to-use" products.



Currently Esperite is looking for partners to support the developments and

clinical translations of the extracellular vesicle therapeutics.



Patent infringement case

Genoma strongly believes that Genoma's prenatal genetic test does not infringe

the patents as claimed by Illumina and this alleged infringement is unfounded.

No date has currently been set for the proceedings of the claim lodged by

Illumina.





About ESPERITE



ESPERITE Group (www.esperite.com), listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris

(ticker: ESP), established in 2000, is the leading international company in

regenerative and predictive medicine, operational in almost 40 countries with a

network of 6'000 clinics worldwide. ESPERITE serves clients in its state-of-the-

art lab facilities in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Dubai, South Africa and

Portugal.



CryoSave (www.cryo-save.com) is Esperite's leading international stem cell

processing and cryo-conservation company and the largest family stem cell bank

in Europe, which offers umbilical cord blood and cord tissue storage to parents.

The family stem cell bank, CryoSave stores 300'000 samples from umbilical cord

blood and cord tissue.



Genoma (www.genoma.com) is Esperite's portfolio which comprises innovative tests

based on sequencing and genomics: Tranquility, a non-invasive prenatal test

(NIPT) and Serenity, a breast cancer screening test. Esperite is already working

on the development of some other exclusive technologies in collaboration with

the market leaders in this field.



Cell Factory (www.cell-factory.com) is Esperite's know how R&D division, at the

heart of the value chain, between stem cells collection & storage and the

existing and future treatments in the regenerative medicine. Esperite, mainly

focused on autologous treatments, will play a key role in research for the

development of new medical treatments, in partnership with medical research

centers, public universities and private partners.



To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr.

Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir(at)esperite.com or visit the website at

www.esperite.com.



ESPERITE PR Trading Update Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/143308/R/2055044/769464.pdf







Source: Esperite N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.esperite.com/



Esperite N.V.

Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:17

Esperite N.V.

Zutphen





