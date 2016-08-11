(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ESPERITE N.V.: Stem Cells, Genetic Tests and Pharmaceuticals
Patent granted to Cell Factory in Europe confirms great potential with its
exclusive extracellular vesicles in broad therapeutic applications like Crohn's
disease and Type 1 Diabetes
Zutphen, The Netherlands - 8 November 2016
Consolidated results
Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") announces that
cumulative consolidated revenue increased by 2% compared to the same period last
year. The Group was able to increase the gross margin percentage by 1 percent
point from 55% to 56%. Consolidated EBITDA improved by 20% for the Group but
remains negative.
Stem Cell
Cumulative Stem-Cell segment revenue decreased by 12% compared to the same
period in 2015. In absolute numbers the gross margin was equal to Q3 2015. The
gross margin percentages increased from 60% for Q3-2015 to 66% for Q3-2016. As a
result of the announced cost saving measures, EBITDA was around breakeven in Q3-
2016 compared to a considerable negative amount for the same period last year.
Genoma
The market is changing fast in favor to a more regulated price structure
including the reimbursements of the genetic tests by both the public and private
health care systems. To further expand its sales, Genoma is contracting with
local partners for the installation of new Genoma laboratories in several
countries. Genoma expects significant development on its markets.
Cumulative Genoma revenue more than doubled compared to Q3-2015. Gross margin
percentage also more than doubled. EBITDA is negative due to the ramp up phase
and is relatively stable for the first 3 quarters in 2016.
Cell Factory
The broad international patent on MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (including
exosomes) has been granted in Europe. The patent covers use of extracellular
vesicles (EVs) in treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory and autoimmune
diseases. Esperite's R&D business unit The Cell Factory is leading an
international consortium focused on clinical translation of the EVs-based drugs
in treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and Crohn's disease.
Esperite's goal, with Cell Factory, is to become a leader in development and
production of extracellular vesicles drugs in treatment of different indications
i.e. graft versus host disease (GvHD) after solid organ and cell
transplantations, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, stroke,
traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, newborn encephalopathy, and type 1
diabetes among others.
EVs including exosomes are nanometre-size, natural biological particles secreted
by different types of cells in vivo and in vitro. They contain proteins, growth
factors, mRNA and other molecules responsible for the therapeutic effect of
MSCs. In addition, EVs have several advantages over allogenic MSCs e.g.: up to
10-times lower production costs, no risk of uncontrolled proliferation and
differentiation, lower risk of immune response and easy and safe delivery into
different tissues and organs in vivo. High stability allows for easy transport
and storage of the "ready-to-use" products.
Currently Esperite is looking for partners to support the developments and
clinical translations of the extracellular vesicle therapeutics.
Patent infringement case
Genoma strongly believes that Genoma's prenatal genetic test does not infringe
the patents as claimed by Illumina and this alleged infringement is unfounded.
No date has currently been set for the proceedings of the claim lodged by
Illumina.
About ESPERITE
ESPERITE Group (www.esperite.com), listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris
(ticker: ESP), established in 2000, is the leading international company in
regenerative and predictive medicine, operational in almost 40 countries with a
network of 6'000 clinics worldwide. ESPERITE serves clients in its state-of-the-
art lab facilities in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Dubai, South Africa and
Portugal.
CryoSave (www.cryo-save.com) is Esperite's leading international stem cell
processing and cryo-conservation company and the largest family stem cell bank
in Europe, which offers umbilical cord blood and cord tissue storage to parents.
The family stem cell bank, CryoSave stores 300'000 samples from umbilical cord
blood and cord tissue.
Genoma (www.genoma.com) is Esperite's portfolio which comprises innovative tests
based on sequencing and genomics: Tranquility, a non-invasive prenatal test
(NIPT) and Serenity, a breast cancer screening test. Esperite is already working
on the development of some other exclusive technologies in collaboration with
the market leaders in this field.
Cell Factory (www.cell-factory.com) is Esperite's know how R&D division, at the
heart of the value chain, between stem cells collection & storage and the
existing and future treatments in the regenerative medicine. Esperite, mainly
focused on autologous treatments, will play a key role in research for the
development of new medical treatments, in partnership with medical research
centers, public universities and private partners.
To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Mr.
Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir(at)esperite.com or visit the website at
www.esperite.com.
