SOLVAY GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 3RD QUARTER AND 1ST 9 MONTHS 2016

Q3 2016 results((1) )



* Net sales totaled ? 2.9 bn, down (8)%, mainly due to a (3)% decline in both

prices and volumes. Foreign exchange fluctuations and changes in portfolio

scope together led to a (2)% decrease.

* Underlying EBITDA grew 6% to ? 664 m. Pricing power contributed 4%,

reflecting the quality of the portfolio and ongoing focus by the business

teams. Excellence programs combined with synergy deliveries reduced fixed

costs, leading to a further 6% EBITDA increase. Negative volume evolution

and foreign exchange had a (4)% and (2)% impact, respectively. The EBITDA

margin reached a new consecutive record of 23% in the quarter.



- Advanced Materials at ? 292 m, down (2)% yoy, with broad-based growth and

operational excellence mostly offsetting the slower ramp-up in smart devices

compared to the peak quarter a year ago;

- Advanced Formulations at ? 114 m, down (12)% due to the year-on-year

decline in oil & gas;

- Performance Chemicals at ? 217 m, up 4% yoy, thanks to resilient volumes

and operational excellence;

- Functional Polymers, at ? 76 m, up 25% yoy, mainly driven by strong

performance in polyamides;

- Corporate & Business Services at ? (34) m, versus ? (71) m, reflecting

phasing effects, excellence and synergies delivery.

* Net income, Solvay share, on an IFRS basis was ? 176 m vs ? 163 m in 2015.

On an underlying basis it was ? 247 m, up 16%, reflecting higher operating

profit, with higher net financial charges offset by lower income taxes.

* Interim gross dividend of ? 1.32 per share, payable on January 18, 2017.

* Free cash flow was ? 280 m, up ? 35 m yoy, fully attributable to continuing

operations, which grew from higher EBITDA, lower capital expenditure and

improved working capital.



* Net debt on an IFRS basis was ? (4.3) bn. Underlying net debt((2)) decreased

to ? (6.5) bn from ? (7.0) bn end June, as a result of the higher free cash

flow and the proceeds from the sale of the lnovyn participation.





9M 2016 results((1))



* Net sales totaled ? 8.8 bn, down (6)%, chiefly as a result of lower prices

and foreign exchange fluctuations for (2)% each. Slightly lower volumes and

changes in the business scope led to an additional (2)% decrease.

* Underlying EBITDA grew 5% to ? 1,918 m, driven mainly by pricing power for

6% and fixed cost reduction for 3%. Both were supported by delivery of

operational excellence and synergies, more than offsetting the effect of

lower volumes and foreign exchange effects of (2)% each. Significant growth

in Performance Chemicals, Functional Polymers and Advanced Materials,

combined with a lower cost level in Corporate & Business Services, more than

offset the oil & gas headwinds in Advanced Formulations.

* Net income, Solvay share, on an IFRS basis was ? 376 m vs ? 288 m in 2015.

On an underlying basis it was ? 663 m, up 5%, reflecting EBITDA growth, as

well as lower non-controlling interests and income taxes. These more than

compensated for the absence of contribution from discontinued operations,

following scope change, and higher net financial charges.

* Free cash flow was ? 464 m, up ? 385 m yoy, as free cash flow from

continuing operations grew thanks to higher EBITDA, less capital expenditure

and lower working capital outflow.





Quote of the CEO, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu





Solvay had a solid third quarter, with 6% growth in EBITDA, a record margin and

continued strong cash generation. The strength of our broad portfolio and the

continued focus of our business teams resulted yet again in strong pricing

power. Operational excellence programs led to lower variable costs and, combined

with accelerated Cytec synergy delivery, to reduced fixed costs. These efforts

allowed us to overcome softer demand in some of our markets compared to last

year. Solvay's performance illustrates the transformation of the Group towards a

more resilient multi-specialty chemical company.





2016 Outlook



Based on the year-to-date performance and current market conditions, Solvay

expects double-digit underlying EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter. In line

with previous guidance, full year underlying EBITDA is thereby anticipated to

increase by approximately 7% to 8%, and free cash flow to exceed ?700 m.



Forenote

The results of former Cytec are consolidated in the Group's income and cash flow

statements since January 1, 2016. Comparative information for the third quarter

and 1st nine months of 2015 is presented on an unaudited pro forma basis as if

the acquisition of Cytec had taken place on January 1, 2015.



Besides IFRS accounts, Solvay also presents underlying Income Statement

performance indicators to provide a more consistent and comparable indication of

the Group's financial performance. The underlying performance indicators adjust

IFRS figures for the non-cash Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) accounting impacts

related to acquisitions, for the coupons of perpetual hybrid bonds, classified

as equity under IFRS but treated as debt in the underlying statements, and for

other elements that would distort the analysis of the Group's underlying

performance.





(1) The underlying and IFRS data presented in the highlights compare to

unaudited pro forma figures of the same period in 2015, as if the Cytec

acquisition had taken place on January 1, 2015.

(2) Underlying net debt includes the perpetual hybrid bonds, accounted for as

equity under IFRS.









An international chemical and advanced materials company, Solvay assists its

customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable

products and solutions which consume less energy and reduce CO2 emissions,

optimize the use of resources and improve the quality of life. Solvay serves

diversified global end markets, including automotive and aerospace, consumer

goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics,

building and construction as well as industrial applications. Solvay is

headquartered in Brussels with about 30,900 employees spread across 53

countries. It generated pro forma net sales of ? 12.4 bn in 2015, with 90% made

from activities where it ranks among the world's top 3 players. Solvay SA

(SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB -

Reuters: SOLB.BR).







