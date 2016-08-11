Swissmedic Accepts for Review Santhera's Marketing Authorization Application for Raxone® for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG /

Swissmedic Accepts for Review Santhera's Marketing Authorization Application for

Raxone® for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Liestal, Switzerland, November 8, 2016 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)

announces that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has

accepted for review Santhera's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for

Raxone(®) (idebenone) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in

patients with respiratory function decline not taking concomitant

glucocorticoids. Raxone was granted Orphan Drug Designation for DMD in

Switzerland in 2012.



Santhera submitted a MAA to Swissmedic for Raxone in DMD in October 2016.

Swissmedic has now confirmed that the dossier is sufficiently complete to permit

substantive review. The standard assessment time is typically 15-18 months. The

MAA for Raxone is already under review for the same indication by the Committee

for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency

(EMA).



"This submission reflects our continued efforts to make Raxone available to

patients and physicians beyond the European Union," said Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO

of Santhera. "We look forward to Swissmedic's review of our application and to

the approval of Raxone in Switzerland for DMD patients with respiratory function

loss."



The intended indication for Raxone is for patients with DMD in whom respiratory

function has started to decline and who are currently not taking concomitant

glucocorticoids. This indication would include patients who were previously

treated with glucocorticoids or in whom glucocorticoid treatment is not desired,



not tolerated or is contraindicated.



As part of the Swiss MAA, Santhera submitted data from its phase II (DELPHI)

program and the successful pivotal phase III (DELOS) study, the results of which

have been further substantiated by a comparative natural history study. Data

from all studies demonstrate that Raxone slows the rate of respiratory function

decline compared to untreated patients to a degree that is of major clinical

relevance for patients with DMD. Raxone (900 mg/day) was safe and well tolerated

with adverse event rates comparable to placebo.



In parallel to the already ongoing MAA reviews in Europe, Santhera continues to

prepare for further discussions with the United States' Food and Drug

Administration on the most appropriate regulatory pathway to approval in the US.



About Raxone(®) (Idebenone) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is one of the most common and devastating

types of muscle degeneration and results in rapidly progressive muscle weakness.

DMD is characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to cell

damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and reduced

energy production in muscle cells. This results in progressive muscle weakness

and wasting and early morbidity and mortality due to respiratory failure.



Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the enzyme

NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating mitochondrial

electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive oxygen species (ROS) and

supplementing cellular energy levels.



DELOS was a phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which randomized

64 patients, not taking concomitant glucocorticoids, to receive either Raxone

(900 mg/day) or matching placebo. The trial met its primary endpoint and

demonstrated that Raxone can slow the loss of respiratory function and reduces

bronchopulmonary complications. The statistically significant and clinically

relevant outcomes of the phase III DELOS study were published: Buyse et al., The

Lancet 2015, 385:1748-1757; McDonald et al. Neuromuscular Disorders

2016, 26: 473-480 and Buyse et al., Pediatric Pulmonology 2016:

http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/ppul.23547.



About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical

products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.

Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication

for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in

the European Union. In collaboration with the US National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a

third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil

for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.



Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information, contact:

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial

Officer Officer

Phone +41 61 906 89 64 Phone +41 61 906 89 65

thomas.meier(at)santhera.com christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com





US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications

Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866

hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for

or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This

publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the

Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties

and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place

undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any

contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.



# # #





News Release MAA CH:

http://hugin.info/137261/R/2054999/769437.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.santhera.com



PressRelease by

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 505481

Character count: 7782

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Stadt: Liestal





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease