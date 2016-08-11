Intesa Sanpaolo accelerates Digital Banking transformation with Gemalto's PIN by e-Channel

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Italy's largest retail bank is first in the world to offer payment card PIN
delivery by SMS, web and mobile banking app
Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is continuing its support for the
digital transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's most popular retail bank, by
supplying its Allynis PIN by e-Channel solution that enables PIN delivery via
SMS, web or their mobile banking app. The introduction of the world's first
comprehensive e-PIN notification service marks the latest stage of Intesa
Sanpaolo's partnership with Gemalto, which is leveraging innovative digital
technologies to enhance the customer experience, build competitive advantage and
secure greater operating efficiency. By the end of the year, Gemalto's current
PIN-by-SMS and PIN-by-Web solutions will be joined by a new PIN-by-App channel,
giving Intesa Sanpaolo customers the freedom to access instant PIN notifications
and reminders via their mobile phone, tablet or PC.
Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the largest banks in the Eurozone, and adoption of
Gemalto's PIN by e-Channel solution is integral to the reimagining of its in-
branch and digital banking offer. Over 800,000 codes have already been securely
distributed, combining swift and seamless customer service with significant cost
savings compared to traditional postal delivery. Customers can activate and use
their new credit and debit cards immediately by receiving an immediate
notification of their PIN. Reminders can also be sent on request via any of the
new channels, reducing the number of transactions cancelled because a customer
has forgotten his or her PIN.
"Real-time electronic PIN delivery is a key element of our vision for digital,
multi-channel banking," said Massimo Tessitore, Head of Direct Channels, Mobile
Payment and eCommerce Department at Intesa Sanpaolo. "With its unique
experience, footprint and certification, Gemalto was a natural choice of partner
to meet our requirements for security, customer experience, brand image and cost
reduction."
"In a fiercely competitive commercial environment, digitalization offers banks a
route to improved customer service, market differentiation, reduced overhead and
the creation of trusted ecosystems," said Philippe Cambriel, President for
Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at Gemalto. "The successful implementation of the
e-PIN project for Intesa Sanpaolo reflects our ability to accompany banks
through every stage of the transformation process, helping them utilize key
assets to create a compelling bank offer."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2054733/769281.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 505482
Character count: 5319
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 35
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.286
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|192
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.