Intesa Sanpaolo accelerates Digital Banking transformation with Gemalto's PIN by e-Channel

Italy's largest retail bank is first in the world to offer payment card PIN

delivery by SMS, web and mobile banking app



Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, is continuing its support for the

digital transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's most popular retail bank, by

supplying its Allynis PIN by e-Channel solution that enables PIN delivery via

SMS, web or their mobile banking app. The introduction of the world's first

comprehensive e-PIN notification service marks the latest stage of Intesa

Sanpaolo's partnership with Gemalto, which is leveraging innovative digital

technologies to enhance the customer experience, build competitive advantage and

secure greater operating efficiency. By the end of the year, Gemalto's current

PIN-by-SMS and PIN-by-Web solutions will be joined by a new PIN-by-App channel,

giving Intesa Sanpaolo customers the freedom to access instant PIN notifications

and reminders via their mobile phone, tablet or PC.



Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the largest banks in the Eurozone, and adoption of

Gemalto's PIN by e-Channel solution is integral to the reimagining of its in-

branch and digital banking offer. Over 800,000 codes have already been securely

distributed, combining swift and seamless customer service with significant cost

savings compared to traditional postal delivery. Customers can activate and use

their new credit and debit cards immediately by receiving an immediate

notification of their PIN. Reminders can also be sent on request via any of the

new channels, reducing the number of transactions cancelled because a customer

has forgotten his or her PIN.



"Real-time electronic PIN delivery is a key element of our vision for digital,

multi-channel banking," said Massimo Tessitore, Head of Direct Channels, Mobile

Payment and eCommerce Department at Intesa Sanpaolo. "With its unique



experience, footprint and certification, Gemalto was a natural choice of partner

to meet our requirements for security, customer experience, brand image and cost

reduction."



"In a fiercely competitive commercial environment, digitalization offers banks a

route to improved customer service, market differentiation, reduced overhead and

the creation of trusted ecosystems," said Philippe Cambriel, President for

Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at Gemalto. "The successful implementation of the

e-PIN project for Intesa Sanpaolo reflects our ability to accompany banks

through every stage of the transformation process, helping them utilize key

assets to create a compelling bank offer."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com







