ArcelorMittal reports third quarter 2016 results

Highlights:

* Health and safety: LTIF rate of 0.84x in 3Q 2016 as compared to 0.79x in

2Q 2016 and 0.78x in 3Q 2015

* Operating income of $1.2 billion in 3Q 2016 lower as compared to $1.9

billion in 2Q 2016 (which included one-time $0.8 billion gain from employee

benefits at ArcelorMittal USA[2])

* EBITDA of $1.9 billion in 3Q 2016, 7.1% higher as compared to $1.8 billion

in 2Q 2016; 40.4% higher YoY

* Net income of $0.7 billion in 3Q 2016 as compared to net income of $1.1

billion in 2Q 2016 (which included one-time $0.8 billion gain from employee

benefits at ArcelorMittal USA) and net loss of $0.7 billion in 3Q 2015

* Steel shipments of 20.3Mt in 3Q 2016, a seasonal decline of 8.1% as compared

to 2Q 2016; steel shipments of 63.9Mt in 9M 2016, down 1.5% YoY

* Net debt decreased to $12.2 billion as of September 30, 2016, as compared to

$12.7 billion at June 30, 2016; net debt lower by $4.6 billion as compared

to $16.8 billion as of September 30, 2015



Outlook and guidance:

* Lower steel prices in the US, together with the impact of rapidly rising

metallurgical coal prices on steel spreads in other geographies, is expected

to lead to a decline in profitability in 4Q 2016 as compared to 3Q 2016

* Taking into account an expected full year investment in operating working



capital of approximately $1 billion (versus previous estimate of ~$0.5

billion), the Company expects cash flows from operating activities to exceed

capex in 2016





Financial highlights (on the basis of IFRS(1)):



(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15



Sales 14,523 14,743 15,589 42,665 49,597

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income 1,204 1,873 20 3,352 1,170

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net income/(loss) attributable to equity 680 1,112 (711) 1,376 (1,260)

holders of the parent

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (US$)[3] 0.22 0.38 (0.31) 0.49 (0.54)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income/tonne (US$/t) 59 85 1 52 18

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 1,897 1,770 1,351 4,594 4,128

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t) 93 80 64 72 64

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steel-only EBITDA/ tonne (US$/t) 83 73 57 65 58

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crude steel production (Mt) 22.6 23.1 23.1 69.0 70.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steel shipments (Mt) 20.3 22.1 21.1 63.9 64.8

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Own iron ore production (Mt) 13.7 13.5 15.4 41.3 47.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iron ore shipped at market price (Mt) 8.1 9.6 10.3 25.5 30.5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Commenting, Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO, said:



"Our third quarter results reflect the progress the Company is making to improve

the underlying performance of the business, as well as improved market

conditions since the start of the year. Despite seasonally lower shipments,

EBITDA improved compared with both the second quarter and the same period of

2015.



Looking ahead, while real demand remains stable, we will be impacted by the

unexpected significant increase in the price of coal. While expectations are for

steel prices to align with the increased costs, in the interim the higher coal

price will impact steel spreads and fourth quarter performance.



Overcapacity remains a concern, reinforcing the importance of a comprehensive

trade response to minimise the impact of unfair trade across all product

categories. But overall we remain pleased with the progress we have made this

year. We are supported by a strong balance sheet, we have seen positive price

momentum in our main markets and the organisation is fully aligned to

successfully implement our five year strategic plan, Action 2020."





Forward-Looking Statements



This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about

ArcelorMittal and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial

projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding

plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products

and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking

statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"

"target" or similar expressions. Although ArcelorMittal's management believes

that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are

reasonable, investors and holders of ArcelorMittal's securities are cautioned

that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks

and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond

the control of ArcelorMittal, that could cause actual results and developments

to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or

projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and

uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the filings with the

Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de

Surveillance du Secteur Financier) and the United States Securities and Exchange

Commission (the "SEC") made or to be made by ArcelorMittal, including

ArcelorMittal's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F on file with the SEC.

ArcelorMittal undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



About ArcelorMittal



ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence

in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a

philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of

quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive,

construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and

development and outstanding distribution networks.



Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate

responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees,

contractors and the communities in which we operate.



For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world

from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and

producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products

and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.



We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical

coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets,

we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the

external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our

supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.



In 2015, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $63.6 billion and crude steel production

of 92.5 million tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 62.8 million

tonnes.



ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT),

Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona,

Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



Enquiries



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe Tel: +352 4792 2652

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Americas Tel: +1 312 899 3985

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Retail Tel: +352 4792 3198

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

SRI Tel: +44 207 543 1128

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bonds/Credit Tel: +33 1 71 92 10 26

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ArcelorMittal Corporate E-mail: press(at)arcelormittal.com

Communications Tel: +44 0207 629 7988

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sophie Evans Tel: +44 203 214 2882

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Weigh Tel: +44 203 214 2419

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

France Image 7 Tel: +33 153 70 94 17

-------------------------------------------------------------------------





Corporate responsibility and safety performance



Health and safety - Own personnel and contractors lost time injury frequency

rate



Health and safety performance, based on own personnel figures and contractors

lost time injury frequency (LTIF) rate, deteriorated to 0.84x in the third

quarter of 2016 ("3Q 2016") as compared to 0.79x for the second quarter of 2016

("2Q 2016"), and 0.78x for the third quarter of 2015 ("3Q 2015"). Health and

safety performance was stable at 0.80x in the first nine months of 2016 ("9M

2016") as compared to the first nine months of 2015 ("9M 2015").



The Company's effort to improve the Group's Health and Safety record continues

and remains focused on both further reducing the rate of severe injuries and

preventing fatalities.



Own personnel and contractors - Frequency rate



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lost time injury frequency rate 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mining 1.08 0.84 0.99 0.93 0.73

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

NAFTA 0.89 0.62 0.99 0.95 1.02

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brazil 0.20 0.46 0.57 0.32 0.58

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe 1.17 1.11 0.88 1.03 0.99

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ACIS 0.55 0.53 0.52 0.58 0.52

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total Steel 0.80 0.78 0.75 0.78 0.81

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total (Steel and Mining) 0.84 0.79 0.78 0.80 0.80

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



Key corporate responsibility highlights for 3Q 2016:

* On August 1, 2016, ArcelorMittal marked the 10-year anniversary of the

merger between Arcelor and Mittal Steel. In this time, lost time injury

frequency rate has reduced from 3.1x to 0.84x as reported this

quarter. ArcelorMittal also highlights a total research and development

spend since 2006 of $2.5 billion, supporting the invention of more than 250

new types of steel.

* Continuing its commitment to innovation and research and development,

highlights during this quarter include:

* ArcelorMittal featured in the Climate Disclosure Project steel sector

report, scoring top of the league table for low carbon technology

development and emissions and energy management.

* For the third year running, ArcelorMittal ran its Paint Supplier

Innovation Awards to encourage suppliers that have helped ArcelorMittal

identify avenues for product innovation and environmental improvements.

* At the London Design Festival in September 2016, ArcelorMittal's steel

featured in the construction of a building prototype designed to be

entirely reused, remanufactured or recycled.







Analysis of results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 versus results

for the nine months ended September 30, 2015



Total steel shipments for 9M 2016 decreased 1.5% at 63.9 million metric tonnes

as compared with 64.8 million metric tonnes for 9M 2015, primarily due to lower

shipments in Brazil -8.7%, NAFTA -2.7% and Europe -1.6% offset by higher

shipments in ACIS +8.2%. On a comparable basis (considering the sale of long

steel producing subsidiaries in the US (LaPlace and Vinton) in 2Q 2016 and

Zaragoza in Spain during 3Q 2016), total steel shipments for 9M 2016 were 1.1%

lower as compared with 64.1 million metric tonnes for 9M 2015.



Sales for 9M 2016 decreased by 14.0% to $42.7 billion as compared with $49.6

billion for 9M 2015, primarily due to lower average steel selling prices (-

12.4%), lower steel shipments (-1.5%), lower seaborne iron ore reference prices

(-7.6%), and lower marketable iron ore shipments (-16.3%).



Depreciation of $2.0 billion for 9M 2016 was lower as compared to $2.4 billion

for 9M 2015, primarily on account of foreign exchange impact following the

appreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and savings from reduced

asset base following impairments recorded at the end of 2015. FY 2016

depreciation is expected to be approximately $2.7 billion (based on current

exchange rates) reduced from previous $2.8 billion guidance in 2Q 2016.



Impairment charges for 9M 2016 were $49 million related to the sale of

ArcelorMittal Zaragoza in Spain, as compared to impairment charges of $46

million for 9M 2015 primarily related to closure of the Vereeniging meltshop in

South Africa ($27 million) and the closure of the Georgetown facility in the US

($19 million).



Exceptional income for 9M 2016 was $832 million relating to a one-time gain on

employee benefits following the signing of the new US labour contract.

Exceptional charges of $527 million for 9M 2015 included $0.5 billion related to

the write-down of inventory following the rapid decline of international steel

prices and also included $27 million of retrenchment costs in South Africa.



Operating income for 9M 2016 was $3.4 billion as compared to operating income of

$1.2 billion in 9M 2015. Operating results for 9M 2016 were positively impacted

by exceptional income as discussed above. Operating results for 9M 2015 were

negatively impacted by a $69 million provision primarily related to onerous hot

rolled and cold rolled contracts in the US (NAFTA) and exceptional charges

discussed above.



Income from investments in associates, joint ventures and other investments in

9M 2016 was higher at $601 million as compared to income in 9M 2015 of $153

million, primarily due to the gain on disposal of stakes in Gestamp[4] ($329

million) and Hunan Valin[5] ($74 million) as well as improved performance of the

Calvert joint venture and Chinese investees. Income from investments in

associates, joint ventures and other investments in 9M 2015 includes $55 million

income generated from the share swap with respect to Gerdau[6].



Net interest expense (including interest expense and interest income) was lower

at $893 million in 9M 2016, as compared to $966 million in 9M 2015, driven by

savings from early bond repayments in 9M 2016 (see recent developments for

details on bonds repaid in 3Q 2016) and repayment at maturity on June 3, 2016 of

the ?1 billion 9.375% bond. The Company continues to expect full year 2016 net

interest expense of approximately $1.1 billion.



Foreign exchange and other net financing costs were $664 million for 9M 2016 as

compared to foreign exchange and other net financing costs of $1,238 million for

9M 2015. Foreign exchange gains/losses primarily relate to the impact of the USD

movements on Euro denominated deferred tax assets and Euro denominated debt. For

the 9M 2016 foreign exchange gain of $124 million was recorded (as compared to a

loss of $593 million for 9M 2015), mainly on account of USD depreciation of

2.5% against the Euro (versus 7.7% appreciation in 9M 2015), 20.3% depreciation

against BRL (versus 33.1% appreciation in 9M 2015) and 32.6% appreciation

against the tenge currency in Kazakhstan[7] in 9M 2015. Foreign exchange and

other net financing costs for 9M 2016 also includes $0.4 billion premium

incurred on the early redemption of bonds.



ArcelorMittal recorded an income tax expense of $1.0 billion for 9M 2016 as

compared to an income tax expense of $461 million for 9M 2015. The tax expense

in 9M 2016 includes derecognition of deferred tax assets (DTA) amounting to $0.7

billion in Luxembourg. This derecognition (or impairment) is related to revised

expectations of DTA recoverability in US dollar terms, and is not related to a

deterioration of expected future taxable income.



Non-controlling interests for 9M 2016 were a charge of $21 million as compared

to income of $82 million for 9M 2015. Non-controlling interests for 9M 2016

represents a charge primarily related to minority shareholders' share of net

income recorded in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada and Belgo Bekaert Arames in Brazil

partially offset by losses generated by ArcelorMittal South Africa. Non-

controlling interests for 9M 2015 include income primarily related to losses

generated by ArcelorMittal South Africa.



ArcelorMittal's net income for 9M 2016 was $1,376 million, or $0.49 earnings per

share, as compared to a net loss for 9M 2015 of $1,260 billion, or $0.54 loss

per share.



Analysis of results for 3Q 2016 versus 2Q 2016 and 3Q 2015



Total steel shipments for 3Q 2016 were 8.1% lower at 20.3 million metric tonnes

as compared with 22.1 million metric tonnes for 2Q 2016 primarily due to a

seasonal slowdown in Europe (-13.8%) and declines in NAFTA (-1.4%) and ACIS (-

1.3%) offset in part by 2.3% improvement in Brazil.



Steel shipments for 3Q 2016 were 3.6% lower as compared to 21.1 million metric

tonnes for 3Q 2015. On a comparable basis (considering the sale of long steel

producing subsidiaries in the US (LaPlace and Vinton) in 2Q 2016 and Zaragoza in

Spain during 3Q 2016), total steel shipments for 3Q 2016 were 3.0% lower as

compared with 20.8 million metric tonnes for 3Q 2015.



Sales for 3Q 2016 were $14.5 billion as compared to $14.7 billion for 2Q 2016

and $15.6 billion for 3Q 2015. Sales in 3Q 2016 were 1.5% lower as compared to

2Q 2016, primarily due to seasonally lower steel shipments (-8.1%), lower

market-priced iron ore shipments (-15.5%), offset in part by higher average

steel selling prices (+7.4%) and higher iron ore reference prices (+5.3%). Sales

in 3Q 2016 were 6.8% lower as compared to 3Q 2015 primarily due to lower steel

shipment volumes (-3.6%), lower average steel selling prices (-2.0%), lower

market-priced iron ore shipments (-21.4%), offset in part by higher iron ore

reference prices (+6.7%).



Depreciation was $693 million for 3Q 2016 as compared to $680 million in

2Q 2016. Depreciation was lower in 3Q 2016 as compared to $777 million for

3Q 2015 primarily due to decreased asset base following impairments recorded at

the end of 2015 and foreign exchange impacts.



Impairment charges for 3Q 2016 were nil. Impairment charges for 2Q 2016 were $49

million related to the sale of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza facility in Spain.

Impairment charges for 3Q 2015 were $27 million relating to the closure of the

Vereeniging meltshop in South Africa.



Exceptional items for 3Q 2016 were nil. Exceptional income for 2Q 2016 was $832

million relating to a one-time gain on employee benefits following the signing

of the new US labour contract. Exceptional charges for 3Q 2015 were $527

million, including $0.5 billion related to the write-down of inventory following

the rapid decline of international steel prices and also included $27 million of

retrenchment costs in South Africa.



Operating income for 3Q 2016 was $1.2 billion as compared to $1.9 billion in

2Q 2016 and $20 million in 3Q 2015. Operating results for 2Q 2016 and 3Q 2015

were impacted by exceptional income and charges as discussed above.



Income from investments in associates, joint ventures and other investments for

3Q 2016 was lower at $109 million as compared to $168 million for 2Q 2016

primarily due to weaker performance of the Calvert joint venture, Spanish and

Chinese investees offset in part by the gain on disposal of ArcelorMittal's

stake in Hunan Valin ($74 million). Income from investments in associates, joint

ventures and other investments for 2Q 2016 included an annual dividend received

from Erdemir ($44 million). Income from investments in associates, joint

ventures and other investments in 3Q 2015 was $30 million primarily due to

weaker performance from Chinese investees offset in part by income generated

from the share swap in Gerdau.



Net interest expense in 3Q 2016 was $255 million as compared to $306 million in

2Q 2016 and $318 million in 3Q 2015. Net interest expense was lower in 3Q 2016

as compared to 2Q 2016 and 3Q 2015 primarily due to savings from early bond

repayments via debt tenders in 2Q 2016, early redemption of a bond in 2Q 2016

and repayment at maturity on June 3, 2016, of a ?1 billion 9.375% bond.



Foreign exchange and other net financing costs in 3Q 2016 was $223 million as

compared to foreign exchange and other net financing costs of $450 million for

2Q 2016 and foreign exchange and other net financing costs of $409 million for

3Q 2015. Foreign exchange gains/losses primarily relate to the impact of the USD

movements on Euro denominated deferred tax assets and Euro denominated debt. For

3Q 2016 a foreign exchange gain of $65 million was recorded (as compared to a

loss of $47 million for 2Q 2016) mainly as a result of a 0.5% depreciation of

the USD against the Euro (versus 2.5% appreciation in 2Q 2016) and a 1.1%

appreciation against BRL (versus 10.9% depreciation in 2Q 2016). Foreign

exchange and other net financing costs for 3Q 2016 also include $158 million

premiums incurred on the bond repayments via debt tenders as compared to $237

million premiums incurred on the bond repayments via debt tenders and early

redemption of a bond during 2Q 2016. Foreign exchange and other net financing

costs for 3Q 2015 include a foreign exchange loss of $170 million mainly on

account of 21.9% appreciation of the USD against BRL and stable USD/Euro

relative to the prior period.



ArcelorMittal recorded an income tax expense of $146 million for 3Q 2016 as

compared $153 million for 2Q 2016 and $127 million for 3Q 2015.



Non-controlling interests for 3Q 2016 of $9 million represent a charge primarily

related to minority shareholders' share of net income recorded in ArcelorMittal

Mines Canada and Belgo Bekaert Arames in Brazil partially offset by losses

generated by ArcelorMittal South Africa. Non-controlling interests for 2Q 2016

of $20 million represent a charge primarily related to minority shareholders'

share of net income recorded in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada and Belgo Bekaert

Arames in Brazil. Non-controlling interests for 3Q 2015 amounted to an income of

$93 million primarily related to losses generated by ArcelorMittal South Africa

partially offset by share of net income recorded in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada

and Belgo Bekaert Arames in Brazil.



ArcelorMittal recorded net income for 3Q 2016 of $680 million, or $0.22 earnings

per share as compared to net income for 2Q 2016 of $1,112 million, or $0.38

earnings per share, and as compared to net loss of $711 million, or $0.31 loss

per share for 3Q 2015.



Capital expenditure projects



The following tables summarize the Company's principal growth and optimization

projects involving significant capital expenditures.



Completed projects in most recent quarters



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Region Site Project Capacity / Actual completion

particulars

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NAFTA AM/NS Calvert Phase 1: Slab yard Increase coil 1Q 2016

expansion - production level

Expansion of Bay up to 4.6Mt/year

4 and minor coils

installations for

Bay 5

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brazil Acindar New rolling mill Increase in 1Q 2016

(Argentina) rolling capacity

by 0.4Mt/year for

bars for civil

construction

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brazil Monlevade Wire rod Increase in 4Q 2015((a))

(Brazil) production capacity of

expansion finished products

by 1.1Mt/year

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ongoing projects



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Region Site Project Capacity / Forecast

particulars completion

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NAFTA Indiana Harbor Indiana Harbor Restoration of 2018((b))

"footprint 80" HSM; new

optimization caster at No.3

project" Steelshop and

upgrades at

Indiana Harbor

finishing and

logistics

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NAFTA AM/NS Calvert Phase 2: Slab yard Increase coil 2017

expansion (Bay 5) production level

from 4.6Mt/year

to 5.3Mt/year

coils

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NAFTA ArcelorMittal Phase 2: Convert Allow the 2016

Dofasco (Canada) the current galvaline #4 to

galvanizing line #4 produce 160kt

to a Galvalume line galvalume and

128kt galvanize

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe ArcelorMittal HRM extension Increase HRC 2016((c))

Krakow (Poland) capacity by

0.9Mt/year



HDG increase Increasing HDG 2016((c))

capacity by

0.4Mt/year

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Europe Gent & Liège Gent: Upgrade HSM Increase ~400kt 2017

(Europe Flat and new furnace in Ultra High

Automotive UHSS Liège: Annealing Strength Steel

Program) line transformation capabilities



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brazil ArcelorMittal Vega Expansion project Increase hot On hold

Do Sul (Brazil) dipped

galvanizing (HDG)

capacity by

0.6Mt/year and

cold rolling (CR)

capacity by

0.7Mt/year

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brazil Juiz de Fora Meltshop expansion Increase in On hold((a))

(Brazil) meltshop

capacity by

0.2Mt/year

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brazil Monlevade (Brazil) Sinter plant, blast Increase in On hold

furnace and liquid steel

meltshop capacity by

1.2Mt/year;

Sinter feed

capacity of

2.3Mt/year

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mining Liberia Phase 2 expansion Increase On hold((d))

project production

capacity to

15Mt/year (high

grade sinter

feed)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



a. Though the Monlevade wire rod expansion project and Juiz de Fora rebar

expansion were completed in 2015, and Juiz de Fora meltshop is expected to

be completed in 2017, the Company does not expect to increase shipments

until domestic demand improves.



b. In support of the Company's Action 2020 program that was launched at its

fourth quarter and full-year 2015 earnings announcement, the footprint

optimization project at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor is now underway, which

has resulted in structural changes required to improve asset and cost

optimization. The plan involves idling redundant operations including the #1

aluminize line, 84" hot strip mill (HSM), and #5 continuous galvanizing line

(CGL) and No.2 steel shop (expected to be idled in 2017) whilst making

further planned investments totalling ~US$200 million including a new

caster at No.3 steelshop (expected to be completed in 4Q 2016), restoration

of the 80" hot strip mill and Indiana Harbor finishing and logistics. The

project is expected to be completed in 2018.



c. On July 7, 2015, ArcelorMittal Poland announced it was restarting

preparations for the relining of blast furnace No. 5 in Krakow, which has

now been completed during 3Q 2016. Total investments in the primary

operations in the Krakow plant will amount to PLN 200 million (more than ?40

million), which also includes modernization of the basic oxygen furnace No.

3. Additional projects in the downstream operations will also be

implemented. These include the extension of the hot rolling mill capacity by

0.9 million tons per annum and increasing the hot dip galvanizing capacity

by 0.4 million tons per annum. The capex value of those two projects exceeds

PLN 300 million (?90 million) in total. In total, the Group will invest more

than PLN 500 million (more than ?130 million) in its operations in Krakow,

including both upstream and downstream installations.



d. ArcelorMittal Liberia is considering moving ore extraction from its

depleting DSO (direct shipping ore) deposit at Tokadeh to the nearby, low

strip ratio and higher grade DSO Gangra deposit by 3Q 2017. In the current

initial DSO phase at Tokadeh, significant cost reduction and restructuring

continued to ensure the mine's competitiveness at current prices. Following

a period of exploration cessation caused by the onset of Ebola,

ArcelorMittal Liberia recommenced drilling for DSO resource extensions in

late 2015. During 2016 the operation at Tokadeh was right sized to 3Mtpa to

focus on its 'natural' Atlantic markets and this will continue in 2016 at a

rate of approximately 2Mtpa to maintain the life of the DSO phase as

ArcelorMittal finalises the transition to the appropriate next phase of

development. The nearby Gangra deposit is now the preferred next development

in a staged approach as opposed to the originally planned phase 2 step up to

15Mtpa of concentrated sinter fine ore that was delayed in August 2014 due

to the declaration of force majeure by contractors following the Ebola virus

outbreak, and then reassessed following rapid iron ore price declines over

the period since. Accordingly, definition drilling has begun in Gangra.

ArcelorMittal remains committed to Liberia where it operates a full value

chain of mine, rail and port and where it has been operating the mine on a

DSO basis since 2011. With 2 billion tonnes of iron ore resource in its

lease, ArcelorMittal Liberia presents a strong, competitive source of

product ore for the international market based on continuing DSO mining and

then moving to a long term sinter feed and concentration phase.



Analysis of segment operations

NAFTA



(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15



Sales 4,269 3,920 4,371 12,011 13,693

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income 424 1,209 88 1,838 36

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation 142 136 151 412 462

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Impairment - - - - 19

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Exceptional (income)/charges - (832) 101 (832) 101

--------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 566 513 340 1,418 618

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Crude steel production (kt) 5,632 5,735 5,976 17,011 17,659

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Steel shipments (kt) 5,364 5,443 5,620 16,270 16,725

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Average steel selling price (US$/t) 715 660 698 670 739

--------------------------------------------------------------------



NAFTA segment crude steel production decreased 1.8% to 5.6 million tonnes in

3Q 2016 as compared to 5.7 million tonnes for 2Q 2016.



Steel shipments in 3Q 2016 decreased by 1.4% to 5.4 million tonnes as compared

to 2Q 2016, primarily driven by a 14.0% decrease in long products volumes due to

weak demand, offset in part by a 1.2% increase in flat products mainly in

Mexico.



Sales in 3Q 2016 increased by 8.9% to $4.3 billion as compared to $3.9 billion

in 2Q 2016, primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+8.3%)

reflecting in part the lagged effect of higher steel prices from prior quarters,

and offset by lower steel shipment volumes as discussed above. Average steel

selling price for flat products and long products improved +8.5% and +4.0%,

respectively.



Operating income in 3Q 2016 decreased to $424 million as compared to operating

income of $1.2 billion in 2Q 2016 and operating income of $88 million in

3Q 2015. Operating performance for 2Q 2016 was positively impacted by a one-time

gain of $832 million on employee benefits following the signing of the new US

labour contract. Operating performance in 3Q 2015 was impacted by exceptional

charges of $101 million relating to the write-down of inventories following the

rapid decline of steel prices.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 increased 10.5% to $566 million as compared to $513 million in

2Q 2016 primarily due to higher average steel selling prices (+8.3%), offset in

part by higher costs (including higher slab costs at Calvert) and lower steel

shipment volumes (-1.4%). EBITDA in 3Q 2016 improved significantly as compared

to $340 million in 3Q 2015 due to improved selling prices (+2.3%), better

product mix and improved costs, offset in part by lower steel shipments volumes

(-4.5%).



Brazil



(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15



Sales 1,729 1,488 2,125 4,472 6,411

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income 233 149 196 471 762

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation 68 64 78 188 249

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exceptional charges - - 39 - 39

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 301 213 313 659 1,050

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crude steel production (kt) 2,888 2,800 2,953 8,355 8,762

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steel shipments (kt) 2,751 2,689 3,125 7,912 8,667

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Average steel selling price (US$/t) 582 515 622 525 674

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Brazil segment crude steel production increased 3.2% to 2.9 million tonnes in

3Q 2016 as compared to 2.8 million tonnes in 2Q 2016.



Steel shipments in 3Q 2016 increased by 2.3% to 2.8 million tonnes as compared

to 2.7 million tonnes in 2Q 2016, primarily due to a 6.3% increase in flat steel

shipments (primarily exports) offset in part by a 3.7% decrease in long product

shipments.



Sales in 3Q 2016 increased by 16.2% to $1.7 billion as compared to $1.5 billion

in 2Q 2016, due to an increase of 12.9% (flat steel prices up +22%; long steel

prices up +7.1%) in average steel selling prices (including currency impact) and

higher steel shipments as discussed above.



Operating income in 3Q 2016 increased to $233 million as compared to an

operating income of $149 million in 2Q 2016 and operating income of $196 million

in 3Q 2015. Operating performance in 3Q 2015 was impacted by exceptional charges

of $39 million relating to the write-down of inventories following the rapid

decline of steel prices.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 increased by 41.3% to $301 million as compared to $213 million

in 2Q 2016 primarily on account of higher average steel selling prices.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 was 4% lower as compared to 3Q 2015 due to lower steel

shipments (-12%) due to weaker demand as well as tubular operations in Venezuela

impacted by currency devaluation[8] partially offset by higher average steel

selling prices in flat products.



Europe



(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15



Sales 7,172 7,810 7,671 22,133 24,818

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income/ (loss) 414 383 (27) 883 677

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation 303 293 293 873 885

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Impairment - 49 - 49 -

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Exceptional charges - - 287 - 287

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



-----------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 717 725 553 1,805 1,849

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Crude steel production (kt) 10,571 10,720 10,880 32,462 33,865

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Steel shipments (kt) 9,382 10,886 9,646 30,712 31,203

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Average steel selling price (US$/t) 596 562 614 561 622

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Europe segment crude steel production decreased by 1.4% to 10.6 million tonnes

in 3Q 2016, as compared to 10.7 million tonnes in 2Q 2016 following production

outages in the Fos plant (France) and disposal of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza (Spain)

during 3Q 2016.



Steel shipments in 3Q 2016 decreased by 13.8% to 9.4 million tonnes as compared

to 10.9 million tonnes in 2Q 2016, primarily due to a decrease in flat and long

product shipments impacted both by seasonally lower demand as well as production

outages in Fos plant and disposal of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza.



Sales in 3Q 2016 decreased 8.2% to $7.2 billion as compared to $7.8 billion in

2Q 2016, primarily due to lower steel shipments as discussed above, offset in

part by higher average steel selling prices (+6.0%), primarily driven by +7.7%

increase in flat product (reflecting in part the lagged effect of higher steel

prices from prior quarters) and +2.9% increase in long product prices.



Operating income in 3Q 2016 increased to $414 million as compared to an

operating income of $383 million in 2Q 2016 and an operating loss of $27 million

in 3Q 2015. Operating performance in 2Q 2016 was negatively impacted by $49

million of impairment related to the sale of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza facility in

Spain. Operating performance in 3Q 2015 was impacted by exceptional charges of

$287 million relating to the write-down of inventories following the rapid

decline of steel prices.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 decreased by 1.2% to $717 million as compared to $725 million

in 2Q 2016, mainly driven by lower steel shipment volumes offset in part by

higher average steel selling prices. EBITDA in 3Q 2016 improved by 29.6% as

compared to 3Q 2015 primarily on account of lower costs and efficiency

improvements offset in part by lower average steel selling prices (-2.9%) and

lower steel volumes (-2.7%).



ACIS



(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15



Sales 1,586 1,581 1,508 4,359 4,878

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income/ (loss) 156 162 (176) 303 (169)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation 77 80 104 233 318

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Impairment - - 27 - 27

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Exceptional charges - - 80 - 80

--------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 233 242 35 536 256

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Crude steel production (kt) 3,552 3,926 3,257 11,146 10,556

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Steel shipments (kt) 3,408 3,453 3,196 10,176 9,407

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Average steel selling price (US$/t) 419 409 416 383 456

--------------------------------------------------------------------



ACIS segment crude steel production in 3Q 2016 decreased by 9.5% to 3.6 million

tonnes as compared to 3.9 million tonnes 2Q 2016 mainly due to a planned mini

reline at the Saldhana plant and operational issues at the Vanderbijlpark in

South Africa as well as production outages at Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine.



Steel shipments in 3Q 2016 decreased by 1.3% to 3.4 million tonnes as compared

to 3.5 million tonnes in 2Q 2016 primarily due to lower shipments in South

Africa due to weak demand offset in part by increased shipments in the CIS (both

Kazakhstan and Ukraine reaching record levels).



Sales in 3Q 2016 remained stable at $1.6 billion as compared to 2Q 2016,

primarily due to higher average steel selling prices +2.5% (including the

benefit of currency impact in South Africa) offset by lower steel shipments (-

1.3%).



Operating income in 3Q 2016 decreased to $156 million as compared to an

operating income of $162 million in 2Q 2016 and increased as compared to

operating loss of $176 million in 3Q 2015. Operating performance in 3Q 2015 was

impacted by exceptional charges of $80 million relating to the write-down of

inventories following the rapid decline of steel prices and to retrenchment

costs in Thabazimbi and Tshikondeni in South Africa for $27 million. Impairment

charges of $27 million in 3Q 2015 was related to the closure of Vereeniging

meltshop in South Africa.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 of $233 million was lower as compared to $242 million in

2Q 2016, primarily due to lower volumes.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 was higher as compared to $35 million in 3Q 2015, primarily

due to higher average selling prices in local currencies, higher steel shipments

(+6.6%) and lower costs primarily in Kazakhstan following currency depreciation.

EBITDA improved across all businesses.



Mining



(USDm) unless otherwise shown 3Q 16 2Q 16 3Q 15 9M 16 9M 15



Sales 809 809 908 2,218 2,630

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating income/ (loss) 103 62 (2) 163 (80)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation 101 101 145 302 452

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 204 163 143 465 372

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Own iron ore production ((a) )(Mt) 13.7 13.5 15.4 41.3 47.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iron ore shipped externally and internally at 8.1 9.6 10.3 25.5 30.5

market price ((b) )(Mt)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iron ore shipment - cost plus basis (Mt) 5.8 5.8 5.9 16.9 16.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Own coal production((a) )(Mt) 1.6 1.4 1.6 4.5 4.7

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Coal shipped externally and internally at 1.0 0.7 0.8 2.5 2.0

market price((b) )(Mt)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Coal shipment - cost plus basis (Mt) 0.9 0.8 0.7 2.5 2.4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(a) Own iron ore and coal production not including strategic long-term

contracts.

(b) Iron ore and coal shipments of market-priced based materials include the

Company's own mines, and share of production at other mines, and exclude

supplies under strategic long-term contracts.



Own iron ore production in 3Q 2016 increased by 1.4% to 13.7 million metric

tonnes as compared to 13.5 million metric tonnes in 2Q 2016 due to higher

production at Kazakhstan, Canada and USA, offset in part by lower production in

Ukraine and Liberia.



Own iron ore production in 3Q 2016 was lower by 11.1% as compared to 3Q 2015

primarily due to lower production in Mexico, Liberia and Ukraine. With ongoing

focus on our most competitive iron ore operations: Liberia production is

currently being maintained at approximately 2 million metric tonnes per annum

and the Volcan mine in Mexico was suspended in October 2015 (2 million metric

tonnes annual impact). Iron ore production in Ukraine has decreased to reflect a

revised mine plan following a delay in accessing new tailings disposal land.



Market-priced iron ore shipments in 3Q 2016 decreased by 15.5% to 8.1 million

metric tonnes as compared to 9.6 million metric tonnes in 2Q 2016 primarily

driven by lower shipments in ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, Ukraine (revised mine

plan), Liberia shipments (in line with revised scope of operations) and Brazil.

ArcelorMittal Mines Canada had shipments of 6.6 million tonnes during 3Q 2016,

and remains on track for FY 2016 shipments of greater than 26 million metric

tonnes.



Market-priced iron ore shipments in 3Q 2016 decreased by 21.4% as compared to

3Q 2015 driven by decreased shipments primarily in Ukraine, Mexico and Liberia.

Market-priced iron ore shipments for FY 2016 are expected to decline by

approximately 15% versus FY 2015 (revised from previous 10% guidance to reflect

a revised mine plan in Ukraine as discussed above).



Own coal production in 3Q 2016 increased 11.4% to 1.6 million metric tonnes as

compared 1.4 million metric tonnes in 2Q 2016. Own coal production in 3Q 2016

decreased 0.8% as compared to 3Q 2015.



Market-priced coal shipments in 3Q 2016 were 39.7% higher at 1.0 million metric

tonnes as compared to 0.7 million metric tonnes in 2Q 2016 primarily due to

increased shipments at both Princeton (US) and Kazakhstan. Market-priced coal

shipments in 3Q 2016 increased 27.0% as compared to 3Q 2015 primarily due to

increased shipments at Princeton (US).



Operating income in 3Q 2016 increased to $103 million as compared to an

operating income of $62 million in 2Q 2016, and an operating loss of $2 million

in 3Q 2015, primarily for the reasons discussed below.



EBITDA in 3Q 2016 increased 24.9% to $204 million as compared to $163 million in

2Q 2016, primarily due to higher seaborne iron ore market reference prices

(+5.3%) and lower costs offset in part by lower market-priced iron ore shipment

volumes (-15.5%). EBITDA in 3Q 2016 was 42% higher as compared to $143 million

in 3Q 2015, primarily due to higher seaborne iron ore market reference prices

(+6.7%) and lower unit iron ore cash costs (down 8% year-on-year), offset in

part by lower market-priced iron ore shipment volumes (-21.4%).



Liquidity and Capital Resources



For 3Q 2016, net cash provided by operating activities was $876 million as

compared to $869 million in 2Q 2016, including a seasonal investment in

operating working capital of $0.6 billion in 3Q 2016 as compared to a $0.2

billion release in operating working capital in 2Q 2016[9].



Net cash used in investing activities during 3Q 2016 was $300 million as

compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $538 million in

2Q 2016 and net cash used in investing activities of $649 million in 3Q 2015.

Capital expenditure increased to $535 million in 3Q 2016 as compared to $521

million in 2Q 2016, but decreased as compared to $684 million in 3Q 2015. FY

2016 capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $2.4 billion.



Cash flows from other investing activities in 3Q 2016 of $235 million primarily

consisted of proceeds from the sale of ArcelorMittal's stake in Hunan Valin

($165 million) and from the sale of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza ($89 million)[10].

Cash flow from other investing activities in 2Q 2016 of $1,059 million primarily

consisted of $1.0 billion proceeds from the sale of ArcelorMittal's stake in

Gestamp[11] and proceeds from the sale of long steel producing subsidiaries in

the US, LaPlace and Vinton ($0.1 billion). Cash flow from other investing

activities in 3Q 2015 of $35 million primarily includes proceeds from the Gerdau

share swap(6) and sale of tangible assets offset by a $39 million outflow

relating to the final instalment of the acquisition price of an additional 11%

stake in Ostrava acquired in 2009.



Net cash used in financing activities for 3Q 2016 was $741 million as compared

to $1.9 billion for 2Q 2016 and $835 million for 3Q 2015. Net cash used in

financing activities for 3Q 2016 primarily includes payments relating to bond

repurchases pursuant to cash tender offers ($1.4 billion), offset by proceeds of

$1.0 billion from the drawdown of other short term facilities (including $0.5

billion from the asset-based revolving credit facility at ArcelorMittal USA

which matures in 2021, initially drawn for a period of 3 months). Net cash used

in financing activities for 2Q 2016 primarily includes payments totalling $4.9

billion primarily relating to bond repurchases pursuant to cash tender offers

($2.1 billion); early redemption of the 4.5% Notes due February 25, 2017 ($1.4

billion) and ?1.0 billion in euro bond repayments at maturity, partially offset

by proceeds from the $3.1 billion rights issue. Net cash used in financing

activities for 3Q 2015 primarily included debt repayment of $1 billion

partially offset by issuance of CHF 225 million 2.50% Notes due July 3, 2020,

issued under ArcelorMittal's Euro Medium Term Notes Programme.



During 3Q 2016, 2Q 2016 and 3Q 2015, the Company paid dividends of $7 million,

$41 million and $21 million, respectively, primarily to minority shareholders in

ArcelorMittal Mines Canada and Belgo Bekaert Arames in Brazil.



At September 30, 2016, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including

restricted cash and short-term investments) amounted to $2.3 billion as compared

to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2016. Gross debt decreased to $14.4 billion as at

September 30, 2016, as compared to $15.1 billion at June 30, 2016 and $20.4

billion at September 30, 2015. Gross debt was lower at September 30, 2016

primarily due to repurchases of bonds following cash tender offers ($1.4

billion), partially offset by the drawdown of other short term facilities ($1.0

billion).



As of September 30, 2016, net debt decreased to $12.2 billion as compared with

$12.7 billion at June 30, 2016, and $16.8 billion as of September 30, 2015,

largely funded through cash inflow from operations (which included a $0.6

billion investment in operating working capital and $0.2 billion of premiums

paid on early repayment of debt) and asset sale proceeds ($0.2 billion).



As of September 30, 2016 the Company had liquidity of $8.3 billion, consisting

of cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and short-term

investments) of $2.3 billion and $6.0 billion of available credit lines. The $6

billion credit facility contains a financial covenant of 4.25x Net debt /

EBITDA. On September 30, 2016, the average debt maturity was 6.8 years.



K





