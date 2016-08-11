(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MorphoSys AG /
Anke Linnartz joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications and Investor
Relations
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Anke Linnartz has joined MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt: MOR; Prime Standard Segment,
TecDAX, OTC: MPSYY) as Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations effective November 1, 2016. Reporting to Chief Financial
Officer Jens Holstein, she succeeds Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser, who after serving
MorphoSys for nearly 15 years will leave the Company at her own request at the
end of November 2016 in order to take up new challenges.
Anke Linnartz joins MorphoSys from Gerresheimer AG, a leading global partner to
the pharma and healthcare industries listed in the German mid cap selection
index M-Dax, where she headed the Investor Relations und Creditor Relations
department from 2008 to 2016. Prior to that, she was in charge of the capital
markets communications at German M-DAX company Demag Cranes AG. Before that, she
headed the capital markets communications of GEA Group AG, managing the
communications of a transformative group restructuring process. From 1998 to
2004, she worked in leading positions for German business intelligence company
MIS AG. Anke Linnartz was member of the Board of Directors of the German
Investor Relations Association (DIRK) for nine years.
"We wish to thank Claudia Gutjahr-Löser for so many years of her outstanding
commitment to MorphoSys and regret her departure. She has been instrumental in
raising the profile of MorphoSys to today's high level and contributed
considerably to the corporate success in the past 15 years", commented Jens
Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG. "At the same time, we are
extremely happy that we have gained with Anke Linnartz a highly experienced and
competent capital markets expert as successor for this important corporate
function in our company. We wish her a good start and every success in her new
role at MorphoSys".
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
For more information, please contact:
MorphoSys AG
Anke Linnartz
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Jochen Orlowski
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Alexandra Goller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
investors(at)morphosys.com
Media Release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/130295/R/2054868/769347.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.morphosys.com
Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 505484
Character count: 4859
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: MorphoSys AG
Stadt: Martinsried / Munich
Number of hits: 35
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.286
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|187
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.