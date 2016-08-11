Anke Linnartz joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

MorphoSys AG /

Anke Linnartz joins MorphoSys as Head of Corporate Communications and Investor

Relations

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Anke Linnartz has joined MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt: MOR; Prime Standard Segment,

TecDAX, OTC: MPSYY) as Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations effective November 1, 2016. Reporting to Chief Financial

Officer Jens Holstein, she succeeds Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser, who after serving

MorphoSys for nearly 15 years will leave the Company at her own request at the

end of November 2016 in order to take up new challenges.



Anke Linnartz joins MorphoSys from Gerresheimer AG, a leading global partner to

the pharma and healthcare industries listed in the German mid cap selection

index M-Dax, where she headed the Investor Relations und Creditor Relations

department from 2008 to 2016. Prior to that, she was in charge of the capital

markets communications at German M-DAX company Demag Cranes AG. Before that, she

headed the capital markets communications of GEA Group AG, managing the

communications of a transformative group restructuring process. From 1998 to

2004, she worked in leading positions for German business intelligence company

MIS AG. Anke Linnartz was member of the Board of Directors of the German

Investor Relations Association (DIRK) for nine years.



"We wish to thank Claudia Gutjahr-Löser for so many years of her outstanding

commitment to MorphoSys and regret her departure. She has been instrumental in

raising the profile of MorphoSys to today's high level and contributed

considerably to the corporate success in the past 15 years", commented Jens

Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG. "At the same time, we are

extremely happy that we have gained with Anke Linnartz a highly experienced and



competent capital markets expert as successor for this important corporate

function in our company. We wish her a good start and every success in her new

role at MorphoSys".



About MorphoSys

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.





For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Media Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2054868/769347.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



PressRelease by

MorphoSys AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 505484

Character count: 4859

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MorphoSys AG

Stadt: Martinsried / Munich





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease