The Finch Farm Introduces Innovative Kiosk

Hot off the heels of their first exhibiting experience at the SuperZoo trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, pet bird supplier, The Finch Farm announced that it has rolled out two innovative services to help retailers facilitate purchases for customers.

(firmenpresse) - Hot off the heels of their first exhibiting experience at the SuperZoo trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, pet bird supplier, The Finch Farm announced that it has rolled out two innovative services to help retailers facilitate purchases for customers. The company, based in Vancouver, Washington, introduced their interactive stand-alone kiosk at the SuperZoo show to great fanfare. To go along with the in-store digital kiosk ordering system, the company also introduced snap-in software for Website and Facebook applications. Our kiosk and software offerings were a huge hit at the Las Vegas show, says a spokesperson for the pet bird supplies experts. There was nothing else like it at SuperZoo. To learn more about the kiosk and its advantages for pet retailers, visit http://www.thefinchfarm.com/e-kiosk-sheet



David Austreng is the creator of the interactive e-kiosk system. The stand-alone system can be placed in any pet store and provides customers with the ability to easily order pet birds and supplies directly from The Finch Farm. Pet stores no longer need to maintain or manage live bird or supply inventories, saving considerable overhead costs. The Washington pet bird supplier handles logistics and offers shipping direct to customers or the pet store. An added benefit of the kiosk system is the built-in customer support, which the company behind the system has built its reputation on.



Similarly, Website and Facebook snap-in software products interface directly with a pet stores own website. Offered at no cost to pet stores, the software platforms allow customers to place orders for pet birds and supplies directly on the stores website but Finch Farm handles the shipping and delivery. Just like our in-store kiosks, the software eliminates the expense and hassle of managing live bird inventories, adds the spokesperson. By using these robust systems in a pet store operation, store owners can expand their new avian customer bases dramatically. Both technology solutions allow pet store owners to expand their existing inventories without taking up valuable retail display space. For more information on the innovative new pet bird supplies ordering solutions, visit the companys website at http://www.thefinchfarm.com/





Source: http://newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00093802-finch-farm-introduces-innovative-kiosk.html



About The Finch Farm



Established in 2013 in Vancouver, Washington, The Finch Farm quickly rose to become the best avian value on the Internet. The company was started by two individuals who researched and successfully bred an Australian endangered finch. With a mission of promoting finch breeding to ensure species survivability, the firm has won the respect of birders throughout the United States. Today, the company has helped thousands of customers with web-based live bird purchases, pet bird supplies, and other products, all with worldwide shipping.



Contact:

The Finch Farm

Address: 5305 NE 121st Avenue, Vancouver, Washington 98682, United States

Phone: (877) 527-5656

Email: info(at)thefinchfarm.com

Website: http://www.thefinchfarm.com/





More information:

http://www.thefinchfarm.com/



PressRelease by

The Finch Farm

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 08:52

Language: English

News-ID 505493

Character count: 3465

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Finch Farm



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease