Workday Rising Europe Arrives in Barcelona

Executive Keynote to Be Broadcast Live From Annual Customer Conference

(firmenpresse) - PLEASANTON, CA and BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for and , today announced it will host from Nov. 15-17 in Barcelona. Customers, prospective customers, sponsoring partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn more about how leading organizations are moving their finance and HR systems to the cloud to drive business growth and prepare for the future.

The executive keynote address, hosted by members of Workday's senior management team, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9:00 a.m. CET. Please register to join the live broadcast. A replay of the keynote address will be available for 14 days after it is posted at .

Workday Rising Europe offers a broad range of sessions, including customer case studies, deep dive product demonstrations, and forums for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other. The event will provide attendees representing all levels of an organization with content and expert insights across the following four core areas: finance; human resources; IT; and driving excellence and success with Workday, which is designed to help customers maximize Workday investments.

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising Europe and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve their business objectives. At the event, attendees can meet a variety of services, software, and advisory partners to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments. Additionally, Workday will host the Business Leadership Forum, where attendees can take part in a number of thought leadership sessions, which will be led by Workday customers, executives and partners.

Workday Services, Software, and Advisory Partner sponsors at Workday Rising Europe include:

- Accenture, Deloitte, IBM

- Aon Hewitt, DayNine, PwC

- Adobe, ADP, Appirio, Cloudator, KPMG LLP, Mercer, OneSource Virtual

- Ataraxis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SafeGuard World International,

- Accu-Time Systems, Business Network Builders, Collaborative Solutions, everBe, Kainos WorkSmart, Neocase Software, North Highland, PeopleDoc, Realright

- Kaba

Follow Workday on Twitter:

Follow Workday Rising conversation on Twitter: #wdayrising

Workday Rising Europe 2016 official website:

is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for and . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, have selected Workday.

© 2016. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Lisa Stassoulli



Workday

+44 (0) 7568 377476





Jeff Shadid

Workday

+1 (405) 834-7777





More information:

http://www.workday.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 505495

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Workday, Inc.

Stadt: PLEASANTON, CA and BARCELONA, SPAIN





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease