World Micro Announces Partnership with PIC GmbH

Agreement Broadens Distribution of Reed Switches and Sensors

(firmenpresse) - MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Atlanta-based electronics distributor, World Micro, Inc., announced today that it has signed a franchise distribution agreement with PIC GmbH. The agreement gives World Micro the ability to promote, distribute, and market PIC GmbH's line of reed switches and sensors.

For 40 years, PIC GmbH has been an established name in the global Reed Switch and Sensor market. Specializing in supplying superior quality reed products to price-sensitive markets, they offer customized solutions and on short notice, to give their customers the leading edge. PIC GmbH offers products and services for all aspects of application from the concept stage through volume production.

With production facilities in China and Turkey and technical sales offices throughout the world, PIC GmbH provides high quality mass production capability while keeping close relationships with customers, offering opportunities to develop specific solutions very quickly and efficiently.

In addition to an extensive range of Reed Switches, SMD Reed Switches, Reed Sensors, Level Sensors, and Magnets, PIC GmbH is also a major supplier of custom products, including PCB assemblies, modified and selected Reed Switches, and sensor variants with specially designed connector and cable assemblies. PIC GmbH's product application covers all aspects of reed switches and sensor technology for the domestic appliances, white goods, industrial, security, home automation and medical technology sectors.

Both companies will be exhibiting at electronica in Munich, Germany during November 2016.

Further information about PIC GmbH is available at . Follow PIC GmbH at .

About World Micro Components, Inc.: World Micro, Inc. is a global, aerospace, military, commercial, and medical electronic component and products distributor focused on quality systems. Since 1996, World Micro has helped its customers solve difficult supply chain issues through innovative research, design, sourcing, stocking, procurement, inventory, and management solutions. World Micro, Inc. is privately held with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, with its Asian distribution hub in Penang, Malaysia. The company's website is and can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/worldmicro.

About PIC GmbH: PIC Proximity Instrumentation Controls Kontaktbauelemente GmbH is a globally operating company based in the Nuremberg area. PIC GmbH has been one of the leading suppliers of Reed Sensor Technology for several years. Highly technical competencies, long-time experience and the ability to innovatively implement our customers' needs make us the ideal partner for the home appliances, automotive, medical, and measure-and-control industry.

