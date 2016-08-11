M Pharmaceutical Inc. Closes Acquisition of FDA Cleared Innovative Infertility Treatment - A Natural Conception Lubricant



VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA (November 8, 2016) - M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE:MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB:T3F2 ), (the "Company" or M Pharma), is announcing that the Company has closed its previously announced agreement to acquire from ToConceive LLC., an arms-length private pharmaceutical company, the rights to an FDA approved womens health product, used as a natural conception lubricant as an infertility treatment. The Company issued 20 million shares and will pay a 5% royalty on sales.



In 2010 the Nobel Prize in Medicine for In Vitro Fertilization emphasized the importance of Sperm Capacitation -the process when a womens natural conception lubrication, transudate, dissolves the immobilizing cholesterol from the sperm and creates an enzyme to allow the sperm to fertilize the ovum - for successful conception. This essential capacitation step is inadequate or missing in many couples due to the womens limited production of transudate, noted Mr. Gary Thompson, CEO of M Pharma USA.

This acquisition is our entry into the womens health market to complement our existing obesity portfolio and has a 510K FDA clearance, is protected by four USPTO patents, and is clinically proven to increase a womens production of transudate. This increase in transudate results in significantly higher success rates for couples trying to conceive without the added expense, or stress, associated with assisted reproduction treatments, added Mr. Thompson.



About M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights.





M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol MQ as well as on the OTCQB as MPHMF and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as T3F2.



