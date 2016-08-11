People in mind: positive feedback from satisfied customers

The latest survey of HellermannTyton customers in Europe confirms that the mix of high-quality products and attentive service is the company's recipe for sustained success / An online video series presents a look behind the scenes at HellermannTyton

(PresseBox) - HellermannTyton draws a positive balance from the result a European-wide customer survey conducted on behalf of the company in 2016.

97 per cent of the survey respondents from 17 countries indicated that they would not hesitate to recommend HellermannTyton to other customers. The participation rate across all industries amounted to a respectable 17 percent.

"The very positive reaction of our customers confirms that two components are responsible for HellermannTyton's success in the marketplace: high-quality products and excellent service from our knowledgeable staff", enthuses Stephan Jungermann, Managing Director of Marketing and Sales at HellermannTyton.

Customer satisfaction with the product has been the motivator for HellermannTyton to deliver innovative cable management solutions time and again for over 80 years. The attentiveness of the staff to detail is typical of the corporate culture.

"Our employees are our greatest asset. When developing products they immerse themselves in the cable management scenarios of our industry clients. HellermannTyton also typically teams with customers to develop the most effective solution", comments Mr Jungermann.

To illustrate the enthusiasm of HellermannTyton employees when attending to customers? challenges, the company is now offering unique behind-the-scenes insights into its product solutions.

In the first episode of the new online video series HellermannTyton INSIDE (www.HellermannTyton.com/INSIDE), product manager James Orsini describes how an elaborate wiring duct system can brighten-up the everyday installation life of panel builders.



HellermannTyton is one of the leading suppliers of products for fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables and their connecting components. We also offer pioneering systems in the field of data and network technology. HellermannTyton is present with 37 companies across all five continents worldwide. Fifteen of these sites are facilities manufacturing more than 75 000 items







Company information / Profile:

