Kipp Umwelttechnik successfully clean the exhaust gas heat exchangers of biogas facilities

(PresseBox) - The Bioenergie Bruns Company from Hopsten have asked Kipp Umwelttechnik whether they have the possibility of cleaning exhaust gas heat exchangers of the biogas facility in Holberg. After they had had a telephone conversation Bioenergie Bruns first presented an exchanger for test cleaning. Kipp Umwelttechnik cleaned the exchanger using the patented TubeMaster system. TubeMaster is a special nozzle system which is suitable for cleaning also tubes with elbows and/or turns. Cleaning has been carried out very successfully as all adherent substances could be eliminated and the inside of the tubes was simultaneously polished. The costs for TubeMaster cleaning amount to approx. 10 % of the new price of the exhaust gas heat exchanger.

Bioenergie Bruns / Mr. Bruns:

?Cleaning by means of the TubeMaster system is an absolutely economic system compared with the purchase of a new exhaust gas heat exchanger. Kipp Umwelttechnik offer a technology at an acceptable cleaning price thus achieving the surface quality of a new exchanger.?

Kipp Umwelttechnik cleans any type of tube bundle heat exchangers, plate heat exchangers and finned heat exchangers. Furthermore exhaust gas particle filters can be gently, quickly and environmentally friendly cleaned based on a patented process. After cleaning all features are as good as new or at least nearly as good as new. Many years of experience lead to several process patents that have been successfully used by Kipp Umwelttechnik for their customers from all fields since 1991.



mycon GmbH, a sister company of the service company Kipp Umwelttechnik GmbH, develops, manufactures and markets new products and automation technologies.

mycon GmbH currently services customers in approx. 40 countries.

Many years of experience in the field of industrial services led to several system developments and patents, some of which have received international recognition.

mycon GmbH supports customer groups from various industry and service sectors:



Automotive industry

Construction and building renovation industry

Chemical industry

Printing industry

Electrical industry

Waste disposal companies

Foundry industry

Municipal enterprises

Power generation industry

Plastics industry

Paint and coating industry

Food industry

Mechanical engineering

Oil and gas industry

Steel industry

Textile industry





Company information / Profile:

