KC Holdings Inc visits Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, signs MOU contract on Innovative Healthcare App

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare Industry, has announced that KC Holdings Inc. is releasing a new app for the Malaysian healthcare company. The app is a software program that will be able to preemptively detect health problems before they manifest any serious issues. KC Holdings developed this application with the assistance and collaboration of AJGH.

KC Collaboration is further taking steps to enter into a healthcare business partnership with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, entering into a Healthcare Business which has total market estimated at $9.5 Billion Per Year.

KC Global Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SHOM, assists the Malaysian healthcare industry with the implementation of their services by switching them over to the CEO model infrastructure, thereby creating a new system and products.

KC Holdings and AJGH developed this app for the Malaysian healthcare industry, including many innovative features. This app creates a health awareness chain which allows companies to be notified along with inherent risks and problems associated with an individual, thus able to respond and offer specialized protection and benefits tailored to the individual. Along with this, there is an active monitor on the app which records an individual's health in real time and can also be used to call for help when an emergency situation arises.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Developing this software will allow Malaysian companies a new Healthcare solution, in addition to generating profit for them to be able to get more involved in the Healthcare industry. Our income projection has increased as a direct result of this new contract. Our company hopes to lead Healthcare and Computing into a new world. KC Holdings is made up of a group of young people and the creation of this new technology will allow our company to always keep on expanding and able to develop more beneficial products for the people."

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

