Equifax Canada Partners with MaRS Discovery District to Fuel Fintech Innovation

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Fintech startups have a new ally as they work to bring new, innovative solutions to market with Equifax Canada's (NYSE: EFX) announcement of their partnership with MaRS Discovery District, a Toronto-based innovation hub.

As a corporate partner for MaRS' Financial Technology (FinTech) Cluster, Equifax increases its participation in Canada's fast-growing ecosystem while acting as a mentor for fintech startups in the industry.

"As an innovator in financial technologies ourselves, Equifax is excited to explore co-development and co-innovation opportunities with up-and-coming enterprises as a corporate partner for MaRS," explained Chris Briggs, Chief Marketing Officer at Equifax Canada. "Fintech is an exciting field that is delivering fresh, new ideas to the financial sector. With our history and expertise in the industry, we bring immense value to organizations looking to grow their business in Canada and beyond." Briggs adds, "We look forward to enhancing our deep innovation pipeline with the unique perspective gained through this partnership."

"By working with Equifax we're connecting MaRS FinTech ventures with a leader in credit data and insights," said Dinaro Ly, Director of Financial Technology at MaRS. "This collaboration will expand the resources available to our fintech community, enabling our innovators to continue transforming financial services."

The MaRS Discovery District FinTech Cluster provides fintech ventures with access to advisory services, venture capital opportunities, and a national network of corporate partners, financial institutions and over 200 fintech ventures.

About Equifax

Equifax powers the financial future of individuals and organizations around the world. Using the combined strength of unique trusted data, technology and innovative analytics, Equifax has grown from a consumer credit company into a leading provider of insights and knowledge that helps its customers make informed decisions. The company organizes, assimilates and analyzes data on more than 820 million consumers and more than 91 million businesses worldwide, and its databases include employee data contributed from more than 5,000 employers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 9,400 employees worldwide.

Some noteworthy achievements for the company include: Ranked 13 on the American Banker FinTech Forward list (2015); named a Top Technology Provider on the FinTech 100 list (2004-2015); named an InformationWeek Elite 100 Winner (2014-2015); named a Top Workplace by Atlanta Journal Constitution (2013-2015); named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies (2011-2015); named one of Forbes' World's 100 Most Innovative Companies (2015). For more information, visit

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District ((at)MaRSDD) in Toronto is one of the world's largest urban innovation hubs. MaRS supports promising young ventures that are tackling key challenges in the health, cleantech, finance & commerce, as well as work & learning sectors. In addition to helping startups launch, grow and scale, the MaRS community is dedicated to cross-disciplinary collaboration, commercialization of discoveries and driving ideas to impact.

