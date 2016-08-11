Invitation to Third Quarter 2016 Results Presentation in Oslo

DNO ASA will release its third quarter 2016 results to the Oslo Stock Exchange

at 08:00 am CET on 10 November 2016.



A management presentation will follow at Lille Sal, Konserthuset, Munkedamsveien

14, 0250 Oslo at 10:00 am CET. A live webcast of the presentation will be

available on www.dno.no and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on

the Company's website. The presentation will be in English.



Oslo, 8 November 2016



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







