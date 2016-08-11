       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Invitation to Third Quarter 2016 Results Presentation in Oslo

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


DNO ASA will release its third quarter 2016 results to the Oslo Stock Exchange
at 08:00 am CET on 10 November 2016.

A management presentation will follow at Lille Sal, Konserthuset, Munkedamsveien
14, 0250 Oslo at 10:00 am CET. A live webcast of the presentation will be
available on www.dno.no and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on
the Company's website. The presentation will be in English.

Oslo, 8 November 2016

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNO ASA via GlobeNewswire






http://www.dno.no/



