Highest Ranked in Strategy by a Top-Tier Independent Research Firm
(firmenpresse) - Highest Ranked in Strategy by a Top-Tier Independent Research Firm
SAN FRANCISCO - November 8, 2016 - Adyen, the payments company powering global commerce for companies such as Uber, Facebook and Netflix, today announced it was positioned as a leader among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its evaluation, The Forrester Wave : Global Commerce Payment Providers, Q4 2016.
According to the research: Adyen has an all-in-one global solution that is a leader in our evaluation. Built from the ground up in the past decade, its agile platform is unencumbered by legacy technology, unlike its competitors whose platforms are showing their age The company has made significant investments in back-end processing technology and additional omnichannel capabilities .
Adyen was highest ranked in the Strategy category and scored among the highest in the following criteria: reporting capabilities, product and service vision, and corporate strategy and performance.
Adyen powers payments and optimizes the customer shopping experience for todays fast-growing, global businesses in the US market and around the world, said Kamran Zaki, president, North America. We are dedicated to bringing innovation to the world of payments and meeting our rapidly evolving customer needs.
In this Forrester Wave, Forrester evaluated vendors that are able to package and sell enterprise merchant payment processing or gateway capabilities either as a standalone product or as merchant acquirers with native processing capabilities.
Additional Information:
To read the full report, please visit:
https://www.adyen.com/landing/online/us/forrester-wave-report
To learn more about Adyens offerings, please visit:
https://www.adyen.com/our-solution
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Adyen-Named-as-a-Leader-among-Global-Commerce-Payments-Providers
01522883640
Date: 11/08/2016 - 12:26
Language: English
News-ID 505518
Character count: 1967
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 08/11/2016
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.288
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|217
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.