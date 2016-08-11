       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Adyen Named as a Leader among Global Commerce Payments Providers

Highest Ranked in Strategy by a Top-Tier Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO - November 8, 2016 - Adyen, the payments company powering global commerce for companies such as Uber, Facebook and Netflix, today announced it was positioned as a leader among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its evaluation, The Forrester Wave : Global Commerce Payment Providers, Q4 2016.

According to the research: Adyen has an all-in-one global solution that is a leader in our evaluation. Built from the ground up in the past decade, its agile platform is unencumbered by legacy technology, unlike its competitors whose platforms are showing their age The company has made significant investments in back-end processing technology and additional omnichannel capabilities.

Adyen was highest ranked in the Strategy category and scored among the highest in the following criteria: reporting capabilities, product and service vision, and corporate strategy and performance.

Adyen powers payments and optimizes the customer shopping experience for todays fast-growing, global businesses in the US market and around the world, said Kamran Zaki, president, North America. We are dedicated to bringing innovation to the world of payments and meeting our rapidly evolving customer needs.

In this Forrester Wave, Forrester evaluated vendors that are able to package and sell enterprise merchant payment processing or gateway capabilities either as a standalone product or as merchant acquirers with native processing capabilities.

Additional Information:
 To read the full report, please visit:
https://www.adyen.com/landing/online/us/forrester-wave-report
 To learn more about Adyens offerings, please visit:
https://www.adyen.com/our-solution



