Cineplex Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") (TSX: CGX) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Third Quarter Results

Year to Date Results

"Cineplex delivered a record third quarter with total revenue up 14.5% to $376.0 million and adjusted EBITDA up 13.8% to $67.3 million - both third quarter records," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex Entertainment.

"Key accomplishments during the quarter included the opening of the first location of The Rec Room in South Edmonton in addition to opening two theatres, one in each of Barrie and Kitchener, Ontario. The Rec Room brings together incredible dining experiences with exciting live entertainment and amusement gaming, all under one roof. We are very pleased with the results to date."

"Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the acquisition of Tricorp Amusements Inc., a leading provider of interactive video, redemption and amusement gaming services in the United States. This acquisition continues our goal of expanding CSI further throughout the USA."

"Overall, it was a successful quarter. Looking ahead, I am excited about the strategic opportunities that will help us achieve meaningful growth in the future."

"We would also like to extend our thanks and best wishes to Phyllis Yaffe, who in light of her new role as Consul General in New York has stepped down from the Cineplex board. In addition, we extend a warm welcome to Donna Hayes, the retired Publisher and CEO of Harlequin, who has joined our board of directors."

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016

The following describes certain key business initiatives undertaken and results achieved during the third quarter in each of Cineplex's core business areas:

FILM ENTERTAINMENT AND CONTENT

Theatre Exhibition

Theatre Food Service

Alternative Programming

Digital Commerce

MEDIA

Cineplex Media

Cineplex Digital Media

AMUSEMENT GAMING AND LEISURE

Cineplex Starburst Inc.

The Rec Room

eSports

LOYALTY

CORPORATE

OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

Total revenues

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2016 increased $47.7 million (14.5%) to $376.0 million as compared to the prior year period. Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 increased $129.3 million (13.4%) as compared to the prior year period to $1.1 billion. A discussion of the factors affecting the changes in box office, food service, media and other revenues for the period is provided below.

Non-GAAP measures discussed throughout this MD&A, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, attendance, BPP, premium priced product, same theatre metrics, CPP, film cost percentage, theatre concession cost percentage and theatre concession margin per patron are defined and discussed in the non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

Box office revenues

The following table highlights the movement in box office revenues, attendance and BPP for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except attendance reported in thousands of patrons, and per patron amounts, unless otherwise noted):

Third Quarter

Box office revenues increased $7.6 million, or 4.4%, to a third quarter record of $180.1 million during the period, compared to $172.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2015. The increase was due to the record third quarter BPP more than offsetting the impact of the 1.0% decrease in attendance.

BPP for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $9.37, a $0.48 increase from the prior year period and a third quarter record for Cineplex. The increase in BPP was due to the higher percentage of box office revenues from premium product, which accounted for 46.5% of box office revenues in the current period, up from 34.5% in the prior year period. This increase was due to a higher proportion of strong performing 3D product versus 2D product in the current period, as compared to the prior year period.

Year to Date

Box office revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 were $534.9 million, an increase of $20.1 million or 3.9% over the prior year due to the higher BPP in the current year period compared to the 2015 period, with attendance flat period over period.

Cineplex's BPP for the period increased $0.35, or 3.9%, from $9.09 in the prior year period to $9.44 in the current period. This increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from 3D product in the current period compared to the prior year period. Premium priced offerings accounted for 45.5% of Cineplex's box office revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2016, compared to 36.0% in the prior year period.

Food service revenues

The following table highlights the movement in food service revenues, attendance and CPP for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except attendance and same theatre attendance reported in thousands of patrons, and per patron amounts):

Third Quarter

Food service revenues are comprised primarily of concession revenues, which includes food sales at theatre locations. Food service revenues also include food sales at The Rec Room. Food service revenues increased $4.1 million, or 3.9% as compared to the prior year period due to the increase in CPP partially offset by the impact of the 1.0% decrease in attendance. The operations of The Rec Room in Edmonton, which opened mid-September, contributed $0.3 million to the increase, and are excluded from the CPP calculation.

CPP increased 4.8% to $5.69, a third quarter record for Cineplex. Expanded offerings outside of core food service products, including offerings at Cineplex's VIP Cinemas and Outtakes locations, have contributed to increased visitation and higher average transaction values, resulting in the higher CPP in the period.

Year to Date

Food service revenues increased $13.7 million, or 4.5% as compared to the prior year, due to the 4.3% increase in CPP. The CPP of $5.61 in the current period is the highest CPP Cineplex has reported through the first nine months of a year.

While the 10% SCENE discount and SCENE points issued on food service purchases reduce individual transaction values which impacts CPP, Cineplex believes that this loyalty program drives incremental visits and food service purchases, resulting in higher overall food service revenues.

Media revenues

The following table highlights the movement in media revenues for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

Third Quarter

Total media revenues increased $10.5 million (30.7%) to $44.8 million in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the prior year period, representing a third quarter media revenue record for Cineplex. This increase was primarily due to higher Cineplex Digital Media revenues, which increased $6.5 million as expansion of the client base resulted in increased project installation revenues including clients Dairy Queen and A&W Canada as well as advertising and other media revenue growth. Cineplex Media revenues increased $4.1 million due to higher showtime and pre-show revenues as well as growth in new media initiatives.

Year to Date

Total media revenues increased $19.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the prior year period. The increase resulted from the $6.1 million increase in Cineplex Media revenues due to higher showtime and pre-show revenues as well as growth in new media initiatives, and a $13.6 million increase in Cineplex Digital Media revenues earned from higher project installation and advertising revenue growth due to an expansion of the client base.

Other revenues

The following table highlights the movement in games and other revenues for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

Third Quarter

Other revenues increased 160.2% or $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 compared to the prior year period primarily due to the consolidation of CSI following Cineplex's acquisition on October 1, 2015 of the 50% of CSI it did not already own ($24.0 million). Prior to October 1, 2015, Cineplex equity accounted for its 50% interest in CSI, with the results included in "Share of income of joint ventures." Excluding CSI, Other revenues increased $1.5 million, or 9.1%.

Cineplex exhibition gaming revenues were higher than the prior year period despite the decrease in attendance due to more XSCAPE locations open during the current period, leading to more opportunities for game play by those in attendance. The opening of The Rec Room in Edmonton in mid-September contributed $0.2 million in revenues. The increase of $1.1 million (7.8%) in Other in the period was primarily due to higher revenues relating to enhanced guest service initiatives and the inclusion of WGN which was acquired in September 2015 and is not fully reflected in the prior year comparative.

Year to Date

For the year to date period, Other revenues have increased 165.7% or $75.8 million, compared to the prior year period primarily due to the consolidation of CSI ($69.5 million). Excluding CSI, Other revenues increased $6.3 million, or 13.7%.

Cineplex exhibition gaming revenues increased 12.3% due to a higher number of XSCAPE entertainment centres open in the current period compared to the prior year period. The increase of $5.2 million in Other in the period was primarily additional revenues arising from enhanced guest service initiatives and increased SCENE related revenues.

Film cost

The following table highlights the movement in film cost and the film cost percentage for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except film cost percentage):

Third Quarter

Film cost varies primarily with box office revenues, and can vary from quarter to quarter usually based on the relative strength of the titles exhibited during the period. This is due to film cost terms varying by title and distributor. Film cost percentage during the third quarter of 2016 was 53.0%, a 0.1% decrease from the prior year period.

Year to Date

The year to date increase in film cost expense was due to a combination of the 1.7% increase in the film cost percentage and the higher box office revenues in the current period compared to the prior year period.

Cost of food service

The following table highlights the movement in cost of food service for both theatres and The Rec Room for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except percentages and margins per patron):

Third Quarter

Cost of food service at the theatres varies primarily with theatre attendance as well as the quantity and mix of offerings sold. Cost of food service at The Rec Room varies primarily with the volume of guests who visit the location as well as the quantity and mix between food and beverage items sold.

The increase in the theatre cost of food service as compared to the prior year period was due to the higher food service revenues as well as the 1.0% increase in the concession cost percentage during the period. The increase in the concession cost percentage is due in part to the mix of food offerings. The addition of VIP theatres at three locations since the prior year period has contributed to the changing mix including more items outside of the core concession offerings, which tend to have higher costs.

The theatre concession margin per patron increased 3.3% from $4.28 in the third quarter of 2015 to $4.42 in the same period in 2016, reflecting the impact of the higher CPP during the period, partially offset by the impact of the higher theatre concession cost percentage.

Cost of food service at The Rec Room reflects the costs incurred for the partial month of operations in the period.

Year to Date

The increase in the theatre cost of food service as compared to the prior year period was due to the higher theatre food service revenues, driven by the CPP increase. The theatre concession margin per patron increased from $4.22 in the prior year period to $4.36 in the current period, reflecting the impact of the higher CPP in the current period.

Despite the 10% discount offered to SCENE members and SCENE points offered on select offerings, which contributes to a higher concession cost percentage, Cineplex believes the SCENE program drives incremental attendance and purchase incidence which increases food service revenues and CPP.

Depreciation and amortization

The following table highlights the movement in depreciation and amortization expenses during the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

The quarterly increase in depreciation of property, equipment and leaseholds of $2.8 million and year to date increase of $7.7 million was primarily due to the addition of equipment and leasehold improvements relating to assets acquired through acquisitions and new construction. The increase in amortization of intangible assets and other is primarily due to intangible assets acquired in the WGN and CSI transactions.

Loss on disposal of assets

The following table shows the movement in the loss on disposal of assets during the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

During the third quarter of 2016, Cineplex recorded a loss of $0.5 million on the disposal of assets that were sold or otherwise disposed (2015 - $1.0 million). For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, disposal of assets resulted in a loss of $1.4 million on the disposal of assets that were sold or otherwise disposed of (2015 - $2.3 million).

Other costs

Other costs include three main sub-categories of expenses, including theatre occupancy expenses, which capture the rent and associated occupancy costs for Cineplex's various operations; other operating expenses, which include the costs related to running Cineplex's film entertainment and content, media, amusement gaming and leisure (including CSI, The Rec Room and WGN) as well as Cineplex's ancillary businesses; and general and administrative expenses, which include costs related to managing Cineplex's operations, including head office expenses. Please see the discussions below for more details on these categories. The following table highlights the movement in other costs for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

Theatre occupancy expenses

The following table highlights the movement in theatre occupancy expenses for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

Third Quarter

Theatre occupancy expenses increased $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2016 compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to the impact of new and acquired theatres net of disposed theatres ($0.4 million) and less one-time credits as compared to the prior year period ($0.1 million).

Year to Date

The increase in theatre occupancy expenses of $2.2 million for the 2016 period compared to the prior year was due to the impact of new and acquired theatres net of disposed theatres ($1.8 million) and higher other costs (including higher real estate taxes) ($0.4 million) as compared to the prior year period.

Other operating expenses

The following table highlights the movement in other operating expenses during the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):

Third Quarter

Other operating expenses during the third quarter of 2016 increased $30.6 million or 34.1% compared to the prior year period. The major component of the increase is the inclusion of CSI which is not included in the prior year comparative ($20.4 million).

Excluding CSI, the remainder of the increase is primarily due to higher media costs as a result of increased business volumes ($5.1 million) and incremental amusement gaming and leisure costs (excluding CSI) of $4.2 million due to the prior period not including a full quarter of WGN and minimal amounts from The Rec Room.

Year to Date

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, other operating expenses increased $92.5 million or 35.6% compared to the prior year period. The major component of the increase is the inclusion of CSI ($60.2 million). Excluding CSI operating expenses increased $32.3 million, with the increases due to new theatre openings, higher business volumes in the media businesses, as well as costs relating to WGN (which did not have a full period of operations in the prior year period) and The Rec Room.

The $4.0 million increase in Other is due in part to higher same theatre costs, SCENE program costs ($1.2 million) and 3D and IMAX royalty costs which are due to stronger performing premium product ($0.7 million).

General and administrative expenses

The following table highlights the movement in general and administrative ("G&A") expenses during the quarter and the year to date, including Share based compensation costs, and G&A net of these costs (in thousands of dollars):

Third Quarter

G&A expenses increased $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2016 compared to the prior year period due to higher head office payroll expenses.

Year to Date

G&A expenses for the year to date period increased $4.1 million compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher head office payroll expenses.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") (see non-GAAP measures section of this news release)

The following table presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2016 as compared to the prior year period (in thousands of dollars, except adjusted EBITDA margin):

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2016 increased $8.2 million, or 13.8%, as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, was 17.9% in the current period, down from 18.0% in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was due to stronger results in all of Cineplex's key businesses as well as the contribution from CSI due to 100% ownership in the current period compared to 50% in the prior period. Higher costs attributable to Cineplex's emerging businesses as it executes on its diversification strategy impacted margins in the current period, resulting in the small decrease period over period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 increased $2.5 million, or 1.5%, as compared to the prior year period. The increase was due to stronger operating results in all areas of the business. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the period was 15.3%, a decrease of 1.8% from 17.1% in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by the higher costs attributable to Cineplex's emerging businesses as it executes on its diversification strategy.

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (see non-GAAP measures section of this news release)

For the third quarter of 2016, adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex was $0.74 as compared to $0.57 in the prior year period. The declared dividends per common share of Cineplex were $0.41 in the third quarter of 2016 and $0.39 in the prior year period. During the year ended September 30, 2016, Cineplex generated adjusted free cash flow per Share of $2.67, compared to $2.33 per Share in the year ended September 30, 2015. Cineplex declared dividends per Share of $1.59 and $1.53, respectively, in each year. The payout ratios for these periods were approximately 59.3% and 65.5%, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are not measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings in accordance with such principles. Therefore, EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow to evaluate performance primarily because of the significant effect certain unusual or non-recurring charges and other items have on EBITDA from period to period.

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense net of interest income. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for losses on disposal of assets, the equity income of CDCP, the non-controlling interests' share of adjusted EBITDA of WGN and BSL, and depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes of Cineplex's other joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure generally used by Canadian corporations, as an indicator of financial performance and it should not be seen as a measure of liquidity or a substitute for comparable metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For a detailed reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and from cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, please refer to Cineplex's management's discussion and analysis filed on .

Per Patron Revenue Metrics

Cineplex reviews per patron metrics as they relate to box office revenue and concession revenue such as BPP, CPP, BPP excluding premium priced product, and concession margin per patron, as these are key measures used by investors to value and assess Cineplex's performance, and are widely used in the theatre exhibition industry. Management of Cineplex defines these metrics as follows:

Attendance: Attendance is calculated as the total number of paying patrons that frequent Cineplex's theatres during the period.

BPP: Calculated as total box office revenues divided by total paid attendance for the period.

BPP excluding premium priced product: Calculated as total box office revenues for the period, less box office revenues from 3D, UltraAVX, VIP and IMAX product; divided by total paid attendance for the period, less paid attendance for 3D, UltraAVX, VIP and IMAX product.

CPP: Calculated as total theatre food service revenues divided by total paid attendance for the period.

Premium priced product: Defined as 3D, UltraAVX, IMAX and VIP film product.

Theatre concession margin per patron: Calculated as total theatre food service revenues less total theatre food service cost, divided by total paid attendance for the period.

Same Theatre Analysis

Cineplex reviews and reports same theatre metrics relating to box office revenues, theatre food service revenues, theatre rent expense and theatre payroll expense, as these measures are widely used in the theatre exhibition industry as well as other retail industries.

Same theatre metrics are calculated by removing the results for all theatres that have been opened, acquired, closed or otherwise disposed of subsequent to the start of the prior year comparative period. For the three months ended September 30, 2016 the impact of the three locations that have been opened or acquired and the one location that has been closed have been excluded, resulting in 161 theatres being included in the same theatre metrics. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016 the impact of the six locations that have been opened or acquired and the three locations that have been closed have been excluded, resulting in 158 theatres being included in the same theatre metrics.

Cost of sales percentages

Cineplex reviews and reports cost of sales percentages for its two largest revenue sources, box office revenues and food service revenues as these measures are widely used in the theatre exhibition industry. These measures are reported as film cost percentage and concession cost percentage, respectively, and are calculated as follows:

Film cost percentage: Calculated as total film cost expense divided by total box office revenues for the period.

Theatre concession cost percentage: Calculated as total theatre food service costs divided by total theatre food service revenues for the period.

Certain information included in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to Cineplex's objectives, goals and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to Cineplex's beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in Cineplex's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), Cineplex's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and in this news release. Those risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Cineplex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Cineplex's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks generally encountered in the relevant industry, competition, customer, legal, taxation and accounting matters.

The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When reviewing Cineplex's forward-looking statements, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Cineplex's MD&A.

Cineplex does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable Canadian securities law. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Cineplex, its financial or operating results or its securities. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements. Additional information, including Cineplex's AIF and MD&A, can be found on SEDAR at .

About Cineplex Inc.

Cineplex is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 165 theatres with 1,683 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at Cineplex.com. Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Cineplex with the securities regulatory authorities, available at .

You are cordially invited to participate in a teleconference call with the management of Cineplex (TSX: CGX) to review our quarterly results. Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gord Nelson, Chief Financial Officer and Pat Marshall, Investor Relations Officer will host the call. The teleconference call is scheduled for:

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 416-849-1847 or outside of Toronto dial 1-866-530-1554 at least five to ten minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Please quote the conference ID 7406912 to access the call.

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Contacts:



Cineplex Inc.

Gord Nelson

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 323-6602



Cineplex Inc.

Pat Marshall

Vice President Communications and Investor Relations

(416) 323-6648





More information:

http://www.cineplex.com/



PressRelease by

Cineplex Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 11:15

Language: English

News-ID 505519

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cineplex Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease