AURES' development and international growth honoured by the 2016 BFM Export Performance Award

(PresseBox) - The AURES Group and its CEO and founder, Patrick Cathala, have won the prestigious BFM Award for Export Performance. The prize was presented during the 2016 BFM AWARDS ceremony held at the renowned Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris on 3 November 2016.

This is the fourth year running that the BFM Business editorial team has awarded this Award, in partnership with Euler Hermes. Exports and international sales and business are indeed considered as major growth drivers that cannot be ignored.

The panel ? made up of experts in economics and corporate finance and the big names of the BFM Business editorial team ? chose AURES? profile from over one hundred applications submitted by companies competing in this category.

?Over 70% of AURES? turnover now comes from international sales. It?s a great honour to win this BFM Award ? and especially to have been chosen from so many other deserving candidates,? said Patrick Cathala during the Awards ceremony at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées.

?This Award means a lot to AURES and to our teams. It confirms that our corporate vision is fit for purpose and shows the enduring value of our core principles and plans. Our dynamism and competitiveness can only continue because international business has been part of our aims and strategy since the company?s beginnings,? Patrick Cathala concluded.

About the BFM Awards

The BFM Awards were established over ten years ago by BFM Business, France's leading financial and economic media company. These Awards recompense successful French companies contributing to France's appeal and dynamism.

The Export Performance Award ? presented by BFM Business in partnership with Euler Hermes, the world?s leading credit insurance company ? has been awarded for the past four years running.

The annual ceremony at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris is attended by over 1,600 economic decision-makers and company directors.



http://bfmbusiness.bfmtv.com/evenement/bfm-awards/

http://bfmbusiness.bfmtv.com/evenement/bfm-awards/partenaires/partenaire-eulerhermes/

http://www.eulerhermes.fr

See full video => http://bfmbusiness.bfmtv.com/mediaplayer/video/prix-de-la-performance-a-l-export-patrick-cathala-pdg-et-fondateur-d-aures-technologies-0311-881997.html



Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPOS systems and related peripherals. Its PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management and till functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.

With corporate sales of ?76.8 million for 2015, the AURES Group has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.





