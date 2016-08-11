Naturally Splendid Receives $3.2 Million to Complete Private Placement



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 8, 2016. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (Naturally Splendid) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced private placement financing by issuing a total of 11,834,720 units (the Units) for gross proceeds of $3,195,374. Under the entire offering, the Company issued a total of 14,900,77 units for total gross proceeds of $4,023,209.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (Warrant), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue. Naturally Splendid will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of Naturally Splendids common shares is equal to or greater than $0.45 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Naturally Splendid issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.



In connection with this final tranche of the financing, Naturally Splendid paid finders a cash commission totaling $94,224, issued 694,500 common shares and issued a total of 863,550 finders warrants. Each finders warrant is on the same terms as the Warrants.



The securities issued under the financing will be subject to a hold period expiring on March 8, 2017 pursuant to applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Net proceeds of this financing will be used to retire all of the Companys shareholder loans and related interest and will provide approximately $2.4 million of working capital for enhancement of the Companys production capabilities, international market development and for general corporate purposes. Craig Goodwin, CEO commented This financing gives Naturally Splendid the financial flexibility to move forward aggressively to capture existing sales prospects and advance our near term market opportunities. We can now advance sales prospects in the HempOmega®, cannabinoid and bulk sales areas simultaneously.





The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the U.S. Securities Act) or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Naturally Splendid's securities in the United States.



About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.



Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Simpli Plant-Based Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega®; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility - which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceuticals. The Company's advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.



For more information e-mail info(at)naturallysplendid.com or call 604-673-9573



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Craig Goodwin

CEO, Director



Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, but not limited to, Naturally Splendids ability to complete the balance private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF





