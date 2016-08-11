Ubimax enters into a strategic partnership with soft2tec

Ubimax GmbH, a leading manufacturer of industrial wearable computing solutions, is entering a strategic partnership with soft2tec GmbH, under its tracking solutions brand name "nexonar."

Poka Yoke - Pick & Place Application

(firmenpresse) - The focus of this cooperation is the combination of Ubimax' Smart Glass solutions with the innovative measuring and tracking systems of nexonar. This allows the automatic pick-up detection by "nexonar" a significant improvement of the order picking processes of the world's leading vision picking solution "xPick". The same optimization offers the bringing together of "xMake" and the automatic activity detection of the "nexonar Assembly Scout" for various production processes.



The first milestone in the new partnership, the connection between the two systems, has already been successfully implemented. Since the beginning of September a German car manufacture has been testing the systems in several locations. With the merging of the systems, the nexonar and Ubimax Team can offer new innovative logistics solutions, which will be effectively implemented after a successfully completed test phase at the various plants.



"xPick" will be used, together with nexonar, to support order picking processes. Along with manual order picking, incoming goods and outsourcing, the sorting of goods as well as inventory management and shortage management are also supported. With the integration of "nexonar" the information obtained by the automatic pick-up detection is sent via a server to the Smart Glasses of the operator. At the same time the movements of the operator can be captured, by means of a wrist-mounted IR tracker and an external camera. This "hands-free" combination of augmented reality and high-precision tracking hardware provides a significant improvement in working speed with a reduced error rate.



The unique combination of "xMake" and the "nexonar Assembly Scout" offers competitive business advantages on the shop floor. "xMake" is one of the ubimax developed innovative "make-by-vision" solutions for production, assembly and quality assurance. All relevant data, confirmation mechanisms and documentation capabilities are always directly in front of the eye of the worker. The meticulously working and scalable technology of "nexonar" configures and monitores 3D control areas or access sequences. In this way, complex scanning operations, stationary PCs or more expensive and inflexible Pick-to-Light modules are made superfluous.





Ubimax CCO Jan Junker commented: "In partnership with soft2tec, we have found an excellent partner at our side, with which our wearable computing solutions can be profitably expanded" Frank Honisch, Managing Director of soft2tec, is convinced: "With Ubimax we get the ability to quickly and efficiently communicate with many workers simultaneously. Several different tasks can now be accomplished with 'nexonar' in parallel. This provides our customers with important new opportunities for the use of the 'nexonar Assembly Scout.'"



About Ubimax GmbH

Ubimax GmbH is a leading provider of industrial wearable computing solutions for organizations and businesses of all sizes. Through the use of state-of-the-art wearable computing technologies, Ubimax products enhance speed, quality and flexibility of the business processes of the user. The Enterprise Wearable Computing Suite consists of "xPick" for oder picking, "xMake" for direct transfer and quality assurance processes, "xInspect" as help for support and maintenance technicians and "xAssist" as the Remote Assistance feature. With locations in Germany, USA and Mexico, more than ten years of experience and an extensive history of success in the areas of Wearable Computing, augmented reality, mixed reality and sensor systems, Ubimax is the clear market leader today, with more than 100 active customers.

www.ubimax.de



About soft2tec GmbH

nexonar is a brand of soft2tec GmbH (www.soft2tec.com) in Rüsselsheim on Main (www.nexonar.com). Since 2004, the now 30-member team of soft2tec has developed, among other things, 3D tracking solutions for sport and industry. The brand nexonar was launched in 2012. Today, 3D tracking solutions based on ultrasound and IR LED technology have been implemented for product research and product development in various industrial areas. nexonar customers include Procter & Gamble, Opel, Daimler, BMW, Siemens and many more.

www.nexonar.com







nexonar - next generation tracking technology - Components and solutions for 3D motion tracking and coordinate measurements. The nexonar product series offers technical options as a cost-optimized alternative to build dedicated 3D position capturing and measurement applications.



nexonar is a trademark of soft2tec GmbH. soft2tec offers consulting for IT, software- und hardware development. With nexonar they develop products for 3d motion tracking.

