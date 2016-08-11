TIBCO Insight Platform Enhances Intelligent Business Operations with Comprehensive Data Management and Analytics Logic

TIBCO Insight Platform Forms Digital Nervous System Across Enterprise for Real-Time Data Management, Analysis, and Action

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced its TIBCO® Insight Platform solution for facilitating faster and more informed decisions and actions on the business. The TIBCO Insight Platform features interconnected data, systems and analytics to enable analysts, business managers and IT professionals' daily experience. The platform fuses multiple technologies to form an intelligent digital nervous system across data, software, field equipment, technical teams and management staff. This results in an intuitive, comprehensive and intelligent experience for generating actionable insights and executing them for real-time business optimization.

"Achieving innovation and competitive advantage in enterprise settings is becoming increasingly challenging due to the fast-paced nature of business and engineering technologies. Companies need intuitive tools to derive visual insights, along with configuration options for deriving numerical models and executing insights," said Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. "The TIBCO Insight Platform draws on our visual, predictive, and streaming analytics, integration, and business process management technologies to deliver a simple, intuitive and comprehensive experience for decision support and automated action. The platform supports our mission to help our customers optimize their business operations and reach their own unique level of excellence."

The TIBCO Insight Platform combines visual, predictive and streaming analytics in a closed-loop formation that makes it easy to turn analytic insights into effective action. The company's immersive data wrangling, predictive analytics, algorithm management, and machine learning technologies differentiate the platform and help create the best user experience possible. The TIBCO Insight Platform connects people with smart systems, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, enabling real-time decision support, automated action and continuous learning. It can be used for companies of all sizes and in any industry, including oil & gas, manufacturing, financial services, retail, healthcare and more.

"Businesses want action, not data. The path to action lies through digital insight. That is insight you can test and implement in software," Brian Hopkins of Forrester Research . "That's where insight platforms come in because they let you: 1) source the right data and manage it, 2) perform analysis using many different techniques, 3) implement the resulting insights into software, and 4) close the feedback loop by capturing outcome data so you can continuously optimize."

