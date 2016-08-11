Gopher Protocol to Attend the Upcoming 2016 ACG LA Business Conference and to Present at LD Micro Main Event 2016 Conference

(firmenpresse) - SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of real-time, heuristic-based mobile technologies, and its partner, Guardian Patch LLC ("Guardian"), announced today that the Company's CFO, Erik Klinger, will attend the ACG LA Business Conference in Pasadena on November 9th & 10th, 2016 ("ACG"), and that Gopher will be a presenting company at the LD Micro Main Event conference in Los Angeles in December 2016 ("LD Micro"). The Company intends to introduce its Guardian Patch technology at LD Micro.

ACG will be held at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California on November 9-10 and will feature keynote speakers including former NFL star quarterback Peyton Manning, former astronaut Captain Scott Kelly, 15 time Grammy-winning musician Dave Grohl, author, host and political commentator Mary Matalin and political consultant James Carville.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index (LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. The LD Micro Main Event in December 2016 will host a collection of 240 companies from all around the globe, representing various industries, where some of the most influential names of the buy-side and sell-side gather to collaborate, research, and invest. The Main Event will take place on December 6th, 7th and 8th (Tuesday through Thursday) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049.

"We are very excited to tell our story at these upcoming conferences. At ACG, we will be represented by our CFO, Erik Klinger and through his own company, Dealounge. At LD Micro, the Company intends to attend the scheduled mixer on the evening of the conference kickoff and then present at the conference the next morning in the prime slot, where we intend to unveil main flagship product currently under development, the Guardian Patch. As previously announced, the Company and Guardian are currently ramping-up their efforts for the release of their Guardian Sphere. Although there is no guarantee, assuming the first commercial prototypes will be ready at the time of the LD Micro conference, the Company hopes to reveal the Sphere at LD Micro," said Michael Murray, the Company, CEO. "We are excited to share our Guardian Patch technology with such a sophisticated crowd," added Dr. Rittman, the Company's CTO.

The Guardian Sphere (the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of the Company's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of the Company's current efforts, which the Company hopes to achieve, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area 50 Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit

The Guardian Patch (the "Patch"), potentially arriving in consumer markets in 2017, is a unique location technology that works with or without GPS. The Patch is a "stick-on" device that provides its users with the capability to protect and track objects, a loved-one or even a pet, through a mobile application. Download the Patch app, register your patch, and track anything that you own on your mobile device or on our designated website. Register the Patches of your family members and friends to receive alerts in the event of an emergency. Peel the Patch off and the Patch acts as a beacon, sending out a signal and notifying anyone who has registered the user's Patch.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") () is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site:

Press page/ press kit -

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: .

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:



Michael D. Murray

CEO

Gopher Protocol Inc.

VM Only 888-685-7336

Media:

PressRelease by

Gopher Protocol Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 505566

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gopher Protocol Inc.

Stadt: SANTA MONICA, CA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease