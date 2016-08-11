GroGenesis Inc. Signs Agreement to Distribute AgraBurst PRO(TM) to Myanmar

(firmenpresse) - SIOUX FALLS, SD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB: GROG) (the "Company"), a global sustainable solutions company and producer of AgraBurst PRO, an organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant for farmers, fertilizer manufacturer and commercial lawn and turf companies, announced the signing of a license and distribution agreement with Knight of Century Company Limited ("K of C") for the country of Myanmar, also known as Burma, in Southeast Asia. K of C will be the exclusive licensee and distributor of GroGenesis' proprietary AgraBurst PRO.

AgraBurst PRO is a proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of the plant (crop, turf, tree, vine etc.) to enhance the efficient access of added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, resulting in less fertilizer needed, as well as improved water retention in soil. By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers can minimize other input costs while reducing the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. AgraBurst PRO is formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food growers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production. AgraBurst PRO begins the process of improving the health of the soil while reducing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs.

Ms. Yadanar Chit, President of K of C, said, "The country of Myanmar is in a unique point in history. We are becoming an emerging market nation. With development comes the responsibility to maintain economic, cultural and agricultural sustainability. As an agrarian-based economy with 60% of our GDP based on food production, organic and non-GMO solutions for soil health, higher yield and increased profits for our farmers and the agricultural sector are essential to Myanmar's competitive growth. GroGenesis Inc. is the organic and non-GMO solutions partner we chose to help us meet our domestic consumption and for export."

Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, President and CEO of GroGenesis, said, "We are very honored to have this incredible opportunity to expand our distribution network into Southeast Asia. Myanmar is an incredibly rich nation of culture, people and resources. With agriculture employing 65% of the working population in a country of 51 million people, sustainable agriculture and organic agricultural inputs like AgraBurst PRO will have a significant impact on Myanmar's growth towards becoming a newly industrialized country. I strongly believe this strategic partnership between GroGenesis Inc. and Knight of Century Company Limited brings tremendous value to all stake holders."

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis, Inc. is an agricultural services enterprise headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs.

Through a subsidiary, American Water Sanitation, the company offers sustainable, proprietary solutions to water remediation and wastewater treatment for toxic run-off in agriculture, fracking recovery ponds and algae blooms in lakes, reservoirs and ponds.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, the development of our products, our limited financial resources, our ability to raise the working capital needed to fund the expansion of our current and future distribution commitments, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors' ability to develop better or less expensive alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

