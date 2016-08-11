Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused on the development of products to treat diseases related to aldehydes, today announced it will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 on Monday, November 14, 2016, prior to the market open.

Aldeyra will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2016, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are 1-913-312-0958 for domestic callers and 888-740-6116 for international callers. The conference ID number for both is 2931479. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at .

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2017. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-888-203-1112 for domestic callers and 1-719-457-0820 for international callers. Please use event passcode 2931479.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. Aldeyra's product candidates have not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

