BPM: A Planning Instrument for Digitalization

BPM manufacturer GBTEC is considered an expert for business process optimization through digital transformation / A Gartner Market Guide has recently listed GBTEC as a Representative Vendor

(PresseBox) - A company's structures and processes are continually subjected to pressure to adapt. External effects, such as globalization and new technologies, require a constant reassessment of the current business situation. Potential adaptation measures are frequently geared toward cost reduction, the acceleration of processes, or increased flexibility. An essential mechanism for supporting this strategic and operational goal setting lies in process digitalization.

Digital transformation has a significant influence on the design and orientation of business processes. Only those managers who recognize the advantages for their businesses and actively shape this transformation will be able to enjoy the far-reaching benefits of the digitalization and the business models upon which it is based. The basis for the development of a digital business model and the architecture of the associated technologies is a comprehensive, process-based organizational analysis.

Business Process Management tools are instrumental to the targeted and structured planning of digitalization. The Gartner report from October 5, 2016, "How A Business Operating System Can Guide CIOs to Digital Business Transformation," describes the fundamental interrelationship. The report listed GBTEC Software +Consulting as a vendor starting to offer Business Operating Systems. In another April 2016 report, ?Market Guide for Enterprise Business Process Analysis?, GBTEC is listed as a Representative Vendor.

With the BIC BPM suite from GBTEC AG, digitized processes can be planned, simulated, implemented, and evaluated on the basis of key data. The tool supports both the people responsible for the processes as well as decision makers in the effective reorganization of processes, as well as in regular assessment and timely adjustment. It offers functions that range from workflow control to process analysis, all the way to complete process automation.

By using BIC, the nuts and bolts of the digitization become visible, and their adjustment can be supported in a targeted way. The professional BPM suite has already been recognized with the Process Solutions Award from the gfo (German Society for Organization) and was certified with the Golden Seal by the research and consulting company BARC (Business Application Research Center.)



More detailed information about the BIC BPM suite may be found at www.gbtec.de.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



GBTEC Software + Consulting AG is the expert for Business Process Management and IT Management. Our company combines consulting and software development. With its BPM solution BIC GBTEC offers an innovative, full service and powerful BPM suite optimising your processes and IT systems. GBTECs customers are several big DAX groups, large middle-sized companies as well as public institutions. For further information please click on www.gbtec.de.





