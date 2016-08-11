Light Reading Launches New Online Community, UBB2020

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Light Reading, in partnership with Broadband World Forum, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new online community, UBB2020 (), which will track and analyze developments in the global ultra-broadband (UBB) technology and services sector.

Building on the combined 30 years of broadband industry insight that Light Reading and the Broadband World Forum can boast, UBB2020 will provide insightful and intelligent multimedia coverage of the global broadband market on a daily basis.

UBB2020 will examine the challenges and opportunities associated with the funding, planning, deployment and operation of next-generation, high-speed broadband networks and the impact that the services running over those networks is having on consumers, businesses, cities, regions and national economies.

Its experienced editorial team will engage with the key executives who are enabling and driving the UBB revolution; publish contributed blogs from experienced industry executives; run live online radio shows and webinars; seek input and opinion from the industry through the community's message boards and weekly polls; and publish their own written, video and multimedia blogs to reflect the major changes underway in the UBB industry and stimulate important debate.

UBB2020 Site Editor Elliot Richards will lead the editorial coverage with support from Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief Ray Le Maistre and News Editor Iain Morris.

"The Broadband World Forum provides an annual focus point for the global ultra-broadband market and now, with the launch of UBB2020, we have year-round coverage of the key topics explored at that leading annual event," noted Le Maistre. "And there's a great deal to discuss, analyze and understand as network operators seek to build the networks and develop the services that will cater to the needs of an always-connected, video-hungry, cloud-oriented user base. Next-gen fixed broadband will play an essential role in supporting cloud, video and 4G/5G mobile broadband services, so there's never been a better time to launch a dedicated community focused on this market," added Le Maistre.

Some recent highlights of Broadband World Forum coverage on UBB2020 include:

UBB2020 is sponsored by ADTRAN and Huawei Technologies. Additional sponsorship opportunities for UBB2020 are available. Contact for more information. Follow UBB2020 on (), LinkedIn () and Twitter ().

UBB2020 () provides the latest insights into all the major developments in the high-speed broadband communications market, identifying the key trends and talking to the movers and shakers who are transforming the sector and introducing next-generation technologies, services and strategies that will transform the global broadband market by 2020 (and beyond). UBB2020 is an online community for ultra-broadband executives who must ensure that they are up to date with all of the technology, services, standards and strategic developments impacting on the high-speed broadband access network sector.

Light Reading () helps the global communications industry make informed decisions. is the definitive source for next-generation communications analysis for more than 450,000 users each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading also produces live events for executives charged with monetizing cable, New IP, optical, Ethernet, mobile, gigabit cities, security, virtualization, components, communications drones, next-gen analytics, Internet of Things and wireline networks. Visit Light Reading on , , and for all the latest news.

Broadband World Forum, delivered by KNect365, is globally recognized as the meeting place for senior executives from fixed, mobile and cable operators all around the world, to congregate and discuss the future of the broadband industry. For more information, visit .

