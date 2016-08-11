Cycle Computing Debuts the Newest Version of its Groundbreaking CycleCloud

Version 6 of CycleCloud enables secure, compliant science in the cloud; makes multi-environment management easier than ever before

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- , the leader in cloud computing orchestration software for Big Compute and Big Data, today announced the general availability of the newest version of its flagship offering CycleCloud. CycleCloud V6 makes multi-environment management easier than ever before and is designed to deliver greater flexibility in managing workloads, cloud access, and cluster set-up.

CycleCloud is the leading software for technical computing and HPC clusters in the cloud, from small sized systems to some of the fastest computers in the world. CycleCloud makes it easy to deploy, secure, automate, and manage running calculations dynamically.

Organizations deal with multiples on a regular basis: multiple users, multiple applications, multiple providers, and multiple goals. With CycleCloud V6, administrators, users, and organizations now have more access, visibility, and control over all of the multiple approaches possible in a cloud-based Big Compute world.

CycleCloud V6 offers a variety of new features that lead to greater flexibility including:

Improved support for multiple cloud service providers, which reduces provider-specific complexity in cluster configuration

More flexible role-based access controls for delegating cluster access and management to users

Automatic creation of AWS Placement Groups per job to improve interconnect performance for MPI jobs by keeping cores as physically close as possible

Support for AWS minimum request sizes as well as AWS Spot Launch Groups, ensuring MPI and other multi-instance jobs receive all the required on-demand or spot compute resources.

Support for the latest Microsoft Azure Cloud API, which improves the scalability of clusters in Azure

Improved performance for data transfer and management

Improved auto-scaling API to allow for custom scheduler deployments

"CycleCloud has made an impact on a host of use cases -- from our recently announced NASA Sub-Saharan carbon-emissions project to needs in the financial sector, manufacturing and life sciences. CycleCloud has saved countless hours overcoming the challenges typically associated with Cloud HPC and brought in real ROI," said Jason Stowe, CEO, Cycle Computing. "Our CycleCloud V6 further optimizes what is already unique about its predecessor, bringing unmatched scalability, provisioning, and data management in a secure process. We are extremely pleased to bring V6 to market."

CycleCloud V6 is available to existing and new Cycle Computing customers immediately. More information about the CycleCloud cloud management software suite can be found at .

Come see us and learn more about Cycle Computing at in Salt Lake City, November 14-18th.

Cycle Computing is the leader in Big Compute software to manage simulation, analytics, and Big Data workloads. Cycle turns the Cloud into an innovation engine for your organization by providing simple, managed access to Big Compute. CycleCloud is the enterprise software solution for managing multiple users, running multiple applications, across multiple clouds, enabling users to never wait for compute and solve problems at any scale. Since 2005, Cycle Computing software has empowered customers in Big 5 Life Insurance, Big 10 Pharma, Big 5 Hedge Funds, F500 manufacturing, startups, and government agencies, to leverage hundreds of millions of hours of cloud based computation annually to accelerate innovation. For more information visit:

