LightPath Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 14

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company" or "we"), a leading vertically integrated , and of and , today announced the scheduling of its fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results press release issuance and the corresponding conference call and simultaneous webcast. The press release will be issued on November 14, 2016 after the close of the stock market.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2016

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Dial-in Number: 1-877-317-2514

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-2514

Webcast:

Participants are recommended to dial-in or log-on approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion through November 28, 2016. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), and enter conference ID #10096549.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM® lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. For more information, visit .

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continuing reductions in cash usage and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:



Jim Gaynor

President & CEO

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003



Web:



Dorothy Cipolla, CFO

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003 x305



Web:



Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Tel: 512-551-9296



Web:





http://www.lightpath.com



LightPath Technologies

