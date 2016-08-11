Invictus MD Strategies Offers Dividend and Growth in Cannabis Sector -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTC PINK: IVITF) (CSE: IMH) and its already proven acquisition strategy.

Invictus acquires a stake in successful private companies and lets the existing management continue to grow their own business through their existing strengths. Invictus acts as a financial consultant, examining the books and the market, identifying opportunities to streamline the organization and maximize the profitability of the acquired company.

The acquired company gains access to financing vehicles through the association with Invictus as a public company. Invictus' experience helps to guide the company's decisions and allows the managers to focus on the things they do best.

Invictus' first acquisition was an 82.5% stake in Future Harvest, a 20 year old company servicing the hydroponic and indoor growing industries. Invictus initially assumed a 20% stake in Future Harvest in March 2015 and has grown its ownership share since.

The other thing that has grown over that time is Future Harvest's revenue. In October, Invictus announced a 50% increase in year over year revenue for the most recent quarter. The company has been so successful that Invictus plans to spin it off into a newly formed public company in 2017. Invictus shareholders will receive one share of the new company for every share held in Invictus MD at the time of the transaction, pending approval.

That alone sounds compelling, but a really interesting thing happened along the way. In February of 2016, Future Harvest sold its lighting division to Sunblaster Holdings for about $4.8 million in cash. This represented a 350 percent return on investment in only 11 months. Proceeds from the sale have allowed Future Harvest to more aggressively grow its fertilizer division, and revenues are increasing in step with this plan. In addition, the company used the proceeds from sale to acquire new bottling equipment as well as return $1 million back to shareholders.

For Invictus shareholders of record as of November 21, 2016, the company is offering a $1 million dividend as a result of the profitable sale. Based on the shares issued and outstanding, this works out to about $.10 per share. As of this writing, shares are trading at about $.80/share (Canadian), which would reflect a 12.5% return. Dividends from cannabis stocks are rare, if not unprecedented, and the rate of return in this particular case is very high for the stock market in general.

