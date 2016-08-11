FlitWays Announces Launch of South American Market Expansion

FlitWays Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "South America is growing rapidly as a business and holiday travel destination, so FlitWays is very excited to be expanding into numerous major South American markets. Our FlitWays Start and FlitWays Class vehicles will be available for use by travelers going to South America. This is a part of our strategic international expansion plan that will continue over the next several months."

FlitWays will be immediately available in 15 major South American cities (10 new countries) with more on the way, including:

Brazil - Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Fortaleza,

Chile - Santiago,

Colombia - Bogota, Medellin,

Costa Rica - San Jose,

Ecuador - Quito, Guayaquil

Honduras - Tegucigalpa

Panama - Panama

Paraguay - Asuncion

Peru - Lima

Uruguay - Montevideo, Punta Del Este

FlitWays plans to partner with corporations, travel agencies, and other travel suppliers operating in South America. The goal is to make FlitWays ground transportation available to every traveler going to South American markets.

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers Pre-Booked and On-Demand ground transportation in 170 cities around the world -- including rideshares, taxis, black cars, and airport shuttles. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles, FlitWays is there to handle all travel ride needs. FlitWays provides security and peace of mind for both business and private travelers with secure booking and all-inclusive rates. FlitWays Technology, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cataca Resources, Inc.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit .

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. and Cataca Resources can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at and further Company press releases.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Cataca Resources. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to; the proposed corporate name change; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

