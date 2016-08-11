Dominovas Energy Dispatches Watkins to Meet With Gas Supplier

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Dominovas Energy Corporation (OTCQB: DNRG) announces today that its Chief Operating Officer and President of Fuel Cell Division Michael Watkins was dispatched last week, as ordered directly by Chairman and CEO Neal Allen to meet with a natural gas supplier in South Africa for the sole purpose of securing a natural gas supply, as will be required for the operation of the Company's RUBICON Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) System both for the 50kW demonstration unit as well as for other commercial deployments that are in the pipeline. The Company recently announced its successful presentation on the analysis of its Energy Solutions Survey to the Central Technical Services Department of the University of Johannesburg in late October, 2016. These next meetings marked an integral step as the company begins the final phase of planning as it begins the implementation process that will allow for the installation of the 50kW demonstration SOFC system at the University of Johannesburg and subsequent commercial sized baseload RUBICON units throughout Johannesburg and, in time, the overall region.

The Company's initial solution of utilizing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the region was found to be problematic because of inconsistencies in the quality of the LPG, as well as the overall lack of logistics to support the delivering of LPG in South Africa. Once a natural gas supplier is secured and engaged, Dominovas Energy will set a foundation for additional natural gas usage, growth, and access throughout Johannesburg and the region that was, heretofore, believed to not be profitable.

When asked about the results of the meetings, Watkins was quoted as saying, "My meetings were attended by key decision makers that highlighted their interest not only in expanding their distribution and sales of their product, but they also exhibited a true knowledge of and interest in the RUBICON's ability to further expand consumer's choices for electricity delivery. The possible interaction between our companies would allow for an expanded market for them, as well as a profitable and sustainable market for the RUBICON. The talks were productive and sincere and I believe strongly that both parties came away from the meetings understanding that the potential for mutual benefit is almost unlimited. I do feel quite positive about securing a definitive agreement and I am hopeful that resolution will be in short order."

During the week, Watkins also took time to visit Dr. T.C. Jen on the campus of the University of Johannesburg to discuss the progress of the development of the Research Institute for the study of fuel cell systems as well as to update Dr. Jen on the status of the ongoing natural gas supply discussions, as the supply natural gas is a precursor to the deployment of the 50kW RUBICON demonstration unit.



Founded in 2005, Dominovas Energy Corporation (DEC) is a publicly traded company, based in Nevada. With its operating headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dominovas Energy Corporation is a leading power solutions provider to emerging markets around the world. DEC seeks to deploy its proprietary RUBICON Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology and proprietary ORCAS hydro systems for deployment in multi-megawatt power generation units worldwide. The worldwide pursuit of clean and efficient production of electricity via Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology and hydro technology inspired its founders to create an "energy solutions" company. Recognizing that Emerging markets offer immense potential for growth, Dominovas Energy is aggressively moving to allocate its intellectual and financial capital forthwith, in order to, strategically address energy solutions that are reliable, efficient, and sustainable baseload solutions, measurably cleaner than GenSets and CCGT. By deploying these solutions throughout of the world, Dominovas Energy is committed to creating shareholder value by not only generating guaranteed revenue streams, but also by increasing the value of "human and community capital." Devoted to core values by operating under the utmost of honesty and integrity in all its business transactions, Dominovas Energy is additionally dedicated to respecting the rights of all individuals, while acknowledging and respecting all cultures necessary to support the growth and development of the communities and countries in which it operates. The Company strongly believes that the impact of advanced technologies will make on the world is undeniable and the Company is resolute in its mission to provide electricity where and when economically viable.

For more information, visit .

This press release, as well as other statements made by Dominovas Energy Corporation (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as is applicable would be discussed under captions as follows: "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings as would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

