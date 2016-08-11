GAWK Presenting its Latest Cloud Communications Technology at LD Micro 9th Annual Main Event Conference

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- GAWK, Inc. (OTC PINK: GAWK) CEO Scott Kettle announced today that GAWK will be presenting its latest Cloud Communications technology at LD Micro 9th Annual Main Event Conference, being held December 6 through December 8, 2016, at the Luxe Hotel, Bel Air, CA. LD Micro is the leading event on the West Coast for the micro-cap public company market. Joining Kettle at the event and demonstration will be Chris Hall, President and CFO along with our Board of Directors.

Kettle said, "GAWK is honored to be selected as a presenter at this prestigious event. This is a real opportunity to familiarize the financial community with all the progress we have made and for the financial community to meet with our world class management team."

GAWK recently announced that for the period ended July 31, 2016, it had broken all earning records: Revenues surged to $1,319,429, or 136%, from $558,079 for the same period in 2015. Gross profit rose 133%, to $385,599, from $165,450. For the six months ended July 31, 2016, revenue leaped 351%, to $2,780,082, from $616,661 for the same six months of 2015, and gross profit for the first six months of 2016 escalated to $791, 219, or 253%, over the previous year's $224,032. Over the last 24 months GAWK has grown from $0 in revenue to approximately a $7 million dollar a year revenue run rate.

GAWK, Inc. offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security.

LD Micro becomes the epicenter of the micro-cap world twice a year. The Main Event in December is a collection of 240 companies from all around the globe, representing all industries. It is the only conference where the most influential names of the buy-side and sell-side gather to collaborate, research, and invest.

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website () under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

