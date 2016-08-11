Tornado Global Hydrovacs appoints Chuyu Wu to the Board

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. ("Tornado" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TGH) is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Mr. Chuyu Wu, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Tornado, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Bill Rollins, current CEO of Tornado, commented, "We are pleased to have Mr. Wu as a Director of our company as we begin expansion of our hydrovac business in China. Mr. Wu will be replacing Huang Chao on the Board. We would like to thank Mr. Huang Chao for his contributions to the Company."

Mr. Wu has 21 years of experience in business in China. He has held various management and executive positions throughout his career and has acted as an executive coach. Mr. Wu holds an Electronics Engineering degree from Fudan University and an MBA from UK Strathclyde University.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs, manufactures and sells Hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the oil and gas and pipeline industries and the municipal markets in North America. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud and debris, and then vacuum up the resulting mud and debris into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America and has completed a financing to commence the expansion of its hydrovac business in China.

Advisory

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of the words "may", "expects", "believes", "anticipates" and other words of a similar nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Tornado believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements include statements with respect to the expansion of the Hydrovac Business to China and the success of any efforts in respect thereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Tornado. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Tornado's expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. Tornado disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Contacts:



Bill Rollins

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 204-6333





Connie Ping

CFO and Vice President Administration

(403) 204-6392





