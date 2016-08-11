More than 60 instructions for testing properly: The Software-QS-Tag 2016 provided knowhow, tools and best practices

Nuremberg, 4 November 2016  Is there a silver bullet to manage software quality assurance and testing correctly and check whats crucial? About 300 experts used this years Software-QS-Tag to intensely discuss the main topic Testing properly  Testing what matters. Altogether more than 60 lectures, workshops and tutorials examined successful practical examples and promising trends.

(firmenpresse) - The pressure to which QA specialists are subjected is bigger than ever: Within a very short space of time, they have to check and release complex high-performance software products. So wouldnt it be very helpful to have a patent remedy for testing?

Already Matt Heussers opening keynote Context: What makes some practices work in some environments and not in others? illustrated: The choice of the testing procedure always depends on the specific situation. It is exactly this factor which makes the testing and QA profession so fascinating, emphasized Tilo Linz, chairman of the Software-QS-Tag programme committee. No project is like the other. Thats the challenge in our field.

The two-day program of Germanys leading conference for software quality assurance and testing was multifaceted. Attendees could customize their programme in six slots from the five parallel tracks Requirements & Architecture, Testautomation, Testdesign, Testmanagement and Special Topics. Junior specialists up to senior managers had the choice between deepening their knowledge in their professional field and learning something new from the neighbouring disciplines.



The Software-QS-Tag continues online



The social media channels are the right choice for anyone, who wants to continue the technical exchange about the conferences main topic Testing properly  Testing what matters. On Twitter, speakers, participants and exhibitors have already discussed during the conference using #qstag. The discourse is still in full swing.

Another central pivotal point is the group Software-QS-Tag on XING. The community is an exclusive platform for the participants and speakers of this years conference and of those of the years before. Any questions or comments on a particular lecture, workshop or tutorial? The speakers are glad to answer them.

By the way, the interactive topic collection for the key issue of the Software-QS-Tag 2017 has already begun in the group. Members can post their ideas in the panel Call for Papers till 4th December 2016. After that, the community votes on the propositions and they are technically assessed by the programme committee. The official conference theme will be proclaimed at the beginning of 2017.



The Software-QS-Tag celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. The conference takes place the conference in the Sheraton Carlton Hotel in Frankfurt am Main on 19th and 20th October 2017.







imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



