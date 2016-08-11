Alphamin DRC Subsidiary Joins the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative

(firmenpresse) - GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFM) ("Alphamin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 80.75% owned DRC subsidiary Alphamin Bisie Mining SA ("ABM"), which is building an industrial tin mine in Walikale Territory of North Kivu Province in the eastern DRC, has joined the Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative ("CFSI").

ABM is developing the Bisie Tin Project with plans to begin full production in 2019. ABM's membership in the CFSI will help position ABM as a leader in the conflict-free mining community and will assist in understanding the needs of downstream buyers to assure market access for its material.

ABM intends to deliver on its commitment to develop the first industrial tin mine in North Kivu through significant capital investment, which will give ABM credibility locally and aboard, positioning it as a business transformation reference in the tin mining industry. At the same time Alphamin is already investing in schools, healthcare, community infrastructure and agricultural and economic development through the Lowa Alliance, a not for profit foundation that will administer ABM's financial contributions for community development.

It is anticipated that ABM will employ approximately 700 people during construction and will create approximately 450 permanent local jobs during operations. As a result, significant economic benefits are expected in an area of the DRC that has seen little foreign investment while overcoming security and governance challenges for decades. The mine is estimated to produce 10,000 tonnes of tin in concentrate on average per year over the projected 12-year mine lifespan, which represents about 3% of the world's current production and will double the DRC's current tin exports.

"By becoming a member of CFSI, it provides a great opportunity to help inform downstream buyers of the reality on the ground to assure market access," said Richard Robinson, Managing Director for ABM. "It also will afford the mine input from the CFSI on activities, programs and tools, to assure the credibility of our responsibly produced tin exports, which will be the first industrial conflict-free mineral exports from the DRC and neighboring countries."

"We believe that a commercial mine at Bisie will be the manifestation of the objectives of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and related responsible sourcing legislation, including the US Dodd Frank Act in promoting responsible supply chains," said Boris Kamstra, Chief Executive Officer of Alphamin. "The CFSI's framework has helped to lay the foundation for the Bisie mine to move from potentially being a fundamental revenue generator for armed groups and others operating outside of the law and any appreciation for the sanctity of human life, to a commercial operation that will be catalytic to the development of North Kivu's economy, improving governance, safety and security, offering the citizens of North Kivu future prospects significantly brighter than any they have had for a long time."

"ABM is the first mining company to join the initiative", said Leah Butler, Program Director, CFSI. "Its participation will provide valuable insight into mining operations and challenges in eastern DRC that can further improve the CFSI's understanding of and assistance to upstream segments of the supply chain. We look forward to ABM's active engagement with the program as the CFSI and its members continue to highlight the value of responsible sourcing from conflict-affected and high-risk areas."

The burden of proof falls primarily on ABM to prove the conflict-free status of its tin concentrate produced for smelting so that global smelters can confidently conduct due diligence. Material that is not traceable to its source is unsaleable in the open market, since global smelters are under increasing pressure to provide independent validation of their practices to their customers. ABM will supply responsibly produced tin from eastern DRC and the ABM operation will be a demonstration of what can be achieved there.

