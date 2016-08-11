Kaminario Continues to Gain Strong Customer Momentum

Powers On-demand, Cloud-first Businesses, Worldwide

(firmenpresse) - NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- , a leading all-flash storage company, today announced strong momentum for its all-flash storage array solution, especially among fast growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers. The company has seen triple digit growth year-over-year, with more than 50 percent of its revenue coming from online SaaS companies -- from healthcare and retail to financial services and manufacturing. Hundreds of customers rely on Kaminario K2 to power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem.

According to a recent , all-flash systems grew 96 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2016. Additionally, 79 percent of respondents are planning to deploy more flash storage technologies in the next 12 months, and the top five considerations for end users investing in flash storage are performance, scalability, cost and compatibility.

Fueled by the demand for a cost-effective, all-flash platform that can scale-up and scale-out, leading enterprises have turned to Kaminario K2 for their on-demand storage infrastructure needs. Kaminario K2 is the only all-flash storage solution that delivers predictable and scalable solution for today's always-on, cloud-first world.

Customers who have selected Kaminario K2 include:

- ECN provides mass-notification services for governments and businesses to alert and inform communities during an emergency. The company needed a high performing, reliable storage technology that could scale when demand peaks. They chose Kaminario K2 for its predictability, reliability and ability to increase speed and responsiveness during critical times.

- A leading French cloud provider, Gosis, was looking for a storage platform to serve their customers. The company selected Kaminario K2 for its guaranteed capacity, ease-of-use and unique architecture to help them scale their business.

- Korea Public Finance Information Service (KPFIS) is a new organization affiliated with the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, overseeing the administration of national budgets and settlement of accounts in Korea. KPFIS selected Kaminario K2 for delivering consistently high performance in mixed workload, with 900,000 IOPS and 0.7ms latency.

- Leading B2B cross-border payments company, Payoneer was experiencing rapid growth and needed a storage infrastructure that could scale on-demand and enhance capacity without disrupting service to its customers. With Kaminario K2, Payoneer can do BI dashboards refresh in less than three seconds compared to 30 seconds, and BI daily process in 20 minutes rather than 40 minutes.

- One of the world's largest telecommunications provider, Telefonica was expanding its popular services in Latin America and needed a system that would support its expansion strategy. They chose Kaminario to increase performance and provide faster access to data.

- An online game developer and publisher, Wargaming is a leader in the massive free-to-play multiplayer online market. It replaced hard disks with Kaminario K2 all-flash storage array and reduced build times for DevOps from two hours to 14 minutes.

- A global SaaS provider of workforce management solutions, ZeroChaos was looking for a storage platform to help achieve greater performance, which in turn would directly translate to superior customer experience. ZeroChaos chose Kaminario to provide an easy to manage storage system, which decreased latency by 80 percent.

"Technology is reinventing how businesses grow and succeed in today's on-demand world," said Dani Golan, founder and CEO, Kaminario. "Our consistent quarter-over-quarter growth underscores the demand for all-flash by global companies, especially born-on the web businesses, and how technology addresses today's challenges and meets future innovations."

"SaaS is the future of the software business, especially in today's digital, app-first era," said Carla Arend, program director of European Software, IDC. "It's great to see storage players like Kaminario developing new IT infrastructure and enabling SaaS players to create the best customer experience."

For more information, visit .

Kaminario, the leading all-flash storage company, is redefining the future of modern datacenters. Its unique solution enables organizations to succeed in today's on-demand world and prepares them to seamlessly handle tomorrow's innovations. Only Kaminario K2 all-flash array delivers the agility, scalability, performance and economics a datacenter requires to deal with today's cloud-first, dynamic world and provide real-time data access -- anywhere, anytime. Hundreds of customers rely on Kaminario K2 to power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit .

