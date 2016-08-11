Momentous Entertainment Group Pursues Streaming Content for OTT Platform for Poolworks Germany LTD

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTC PINK: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media channels, announced today that it is in the process of acquiring content for a beta launch of its streaming site destined for integration into Poolworks Germany LTD, one of the largest social media companies in Germany.

In a news release issued last July, Momentous stated it would provide entertainment content to Poolworks' social media sites, and . The Company would deploy a Momentous online branded network with a full end-to-end OTT streaming solution and the service would be offered on an ad driven basis, a pay-per-view, and a recurring monthly subscription fee model.

It was also stated that Poolworks and Momentous Entertainment would share in the multiple revenue streams from advertising sales, transactional Video on Demand (VOD) and monthly subscription fees charged to Poolworks' members who choose to sign up for the Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) service.

According to Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, "Content is King. John Pepe, Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Momentous, has been working tirelessly to set up superb content suitable for streaming on Poolworks' social media websites, thus creating recurring monthly revenue."

Mr. Pepe stated, "Our goal is to provide the right content combinations to attract member signups that will continuously renew their monthly subscriptions. Once the system is integrated and operational, Momentous Entertainment will offer additional video channels as they become available, providing more viewing options for the Poolworks subscriber base."

Poolworks' and record more than 10 million registered users between the ages of 16 and 59 and over 45 million page impressions per month. Established in Germany in 2005, Poolworks has evolved into a recognizable household name by developing new platforms, integrating content, and marketing social games. To learn more, visit Poolworks' websites: and .

