Alkaline Water Co. Premium Alkaline88 Brand Adds Super One Foods to Growing List of Midwest Chains

Miner's Super One Foods ranked #41 in Supermarket News 2016 Top 50 Small Chains

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- (OTCQB: WTER) (the "Company"), developers of an innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis beverage process packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88, is now available in , a chain of supermarkets with 29 store locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The chain is owned and operated by Miner's, Inc., a privately held company. Super One Foods serves their communities under the Super One Foods, U-Save, County Market and Woodland Marketplace Foods banners. All stores will carry Alkaline88's 1-gallon, 1-liter and 700ml sizes and will be serviced through Supervalu Inc. wholesale distribution network.

"This is another example of the hard work our salespeople put in this past summer at The Supervalu National Convention/Trade Show and Convention. There we were able to add another important market leader in Miner's Super One Foods to our expanding presence in the Midwest," states Ricky Wright, Alkaline Water Company's COO. "What I like is that Super One Foods is not only a great supermarket chain, but Miner's Inc. is viewed as a community leader in their markets. Their store locations take us literally to the 'top' of the USA with stores in Roseau and International Falls, Minnesota. We are rapidly spreading north, south, east and west in our efforts to make Alkaline88 the leading national brand in this rapidly growing segment of enhanced beverages," concludes Mr. Wright.

Miner's is a family-owned chain of 29 grocery stores in Michigan, North Dakota, northern Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Most of the company's stores fly the Super One Foods banner, but there are a few under the U-Save Foods and Marketplace Foods names. Following the acquisition of seven Jubilee and Festival Foods stores in Minnesota from Plaza Holding Co., Miner's converted the stores to its Super One Foods banner, most of which are located in Minnesota. Miner's also has a wholesale grocery operation in Duluth. Miner's was founded by Anton and Ida Miner, who started out selling groceries out of their tavern in Grand Rapids, Michigan in the 1930s. In 1943 they built the family's first store, Miner's Market For more information visit

SUPERVALU is a leader in wholesale and distribution, serving approximately 1,900 independently owned and operated stores. The company provides a wide array of services to its supplied retailers, which effectively leverages SUPERVALU's scale and expertise across its entire network. For more information visit

(OTCQB: WTER):



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state of the art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effective packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. by visiting: .

:

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. Enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes, the product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things the company is rapidly spreading north, south, east and west in our efforts to make Alkaline88 the leading national brand in this rapidly growing segment of enhanced beverages. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at .

WTER Investor Relations

480-708-8181





or



IRTH Communications

Robert Haag

Managing Partner

866-976-4784





More information:

http://www.thealkalinewaterco.com/



PressRelease by

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 14:51

Language: English

News-ID 505614

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Stadt: SCOTTSDALE, AZ





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease