Komutel acquires C.V.D.S. Inc.

(firmenpresse) - ST-GEORGES, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Komutel Inc. today announced that it has acquired C.V.D.S. Inc., a trusted provider of recording and communication solutions to Public Safety Agencies, Governments, Education and Health Care Institutions throughout North America for more than 20 years.

"I see a great fit with our strategy to develop the international market, specifically the United States,", says Richard Poulin, CEO of Komutel.

"I am excited about the synergy between the two companies", says Yves Laliberte, President of Komutel. "This acquisition will complement our Next Generation 9-1-1 recording and workflow management solution portfolio and bolster our North American activities."

Existing and new customers of the combined company will continue to receive the same level of quality service and have access to an increased portfolio of integrated products and solutions. In addition, customers and channel partners can look forward to a compelling product roadmap and migration options.

About Komutel, Inc.

Komutel is a leading systems integrator of communication solutions, which easily integrate with existing infrastructure (IT, VoIP, TDM, UC, Centrex, VM, mobiles, radio). Komutel solutions are designed to save you money and help you solve the everyday and extraordinary challenges you face.

Founded in 2001, Komutel is a private company serving over 2,000 clients in public safety, health care, finance, insurance and the private sector.

About CVDS

CVDS (formerly Canadian Voice Data Switching) is a privately held company that has been designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art communication equipment since 1973. Since 1995, CVDS has been supplying ComLog recording systems to all levels of public safety including police departments, fire and rescue departments, sheriff and county communication centres, state and provincial police, public health departments, campus security and many others.

Contacts:



Josiane Fortin

Marketing Manager

Komutel Inc.

(877) 225-9988





More information:

http://www.komutel.com/en/



PressRelease by

Komutel Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 14:55

Language: English

News-ID 505617

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Komutel Inc.

Stadt: ST-GEORGES, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease