eShippers Management Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- eShippers Management Ltd. ("eShippers" or the "Company") (NEX: EPX.H) is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special General Meeting held November 3, 2016 the shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company and the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares. The Consolidation will reduce the issued and outstanding shares of eShippers from 51,538,060 to 5,153,806 common shares. The Consolidation is subject to approval by the NEX.

The Company's shareholders also approved a change of name to Tri Minerals Corp., or such other name as may be acceptable to the Company, applicable regulatory authorities and approval by the NEX and an alteration of articles to give the Board of Directors the authority to change the name of the Company. The shareholders re-elected Leo Berezan, Edward Leung, Gerald Shields, Virginia Olnick and Michael Curtis to the Board of Directors. Leo Berezan will continue to act as President, Edward Leung as Chief Financial Officer and Leah Hodges as Corporate Secretary.

Neither the NEX nor the Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

eShippers Management Ltd.

Leo Berezan

(604) 882-5995

PressRelease by

eShippers Management Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 505618

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: eShippers Management Ltd.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease