FacilityONE Technologies Taps Cathy Powell-Voigt as Executive Chair

(firmenpresse) - LOUISVILLE, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- FacilityONE Technologies, LLC, which provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that enhances a building's functional and economic lifespan and boosts employee productivity, announced today the appointment of Cathy Powell-Voigt as Executive Chair. She brings more than two decades of executive experience in managing and growing technology operations and value-based business strategies to her role with the asset management solutions firm.

Powell-Voigt's expertise spans cutting-edge areas of innovative government programs and commercial managed care. In addition to her new role with FacilityONE, she is executive chairman and CEO of , an innovative organization that works with health systems to advance their operational performance, achieve growth and performance targets and meet regulatory requirements. Responsible for executive level oversight and development and execution of the organization's strategic vision, among Powell-Voigt's many accomplishments at Star include implementing policies, procedures and training programs to improve staff performance resulting in improved service level agreements (SLAs) of 50% in six months. She has also initiated business development activities and growth strategies to facilitate future growth, maximized revenues by renegotiating client and vendor contracts and hired/re-aligned staff to foster appropriate reporting structures and client support.

"Cathy brings to FacilityONE a depth and breadth of expertise and experience that make her the ideal candidate to guide the company down its new strategic path," said Chandler Rapson, Chairman of FacilityONE noting that the company's FIS simplifies facility management and automates key asset management activities including preventive maintenance to reduce capital expenditures and minimize equipment downtime and associated costs. "We are confident that her strategic approach and keen understanding of asset and capital management are the right fit for FacilityONE in the short and long term."

Previously, Powell-Voigt was vice president of implementation at Evolent Health, where she worked with some of the nation's most prestigious hospital systems to implement provider-sponsored health plans. She was also responsible for account management and implementations and oversaw the launch of products related to Medicaid, Medicare, DSNP, CSNP, federal and state Marketplaces and commercial plans.

Prior positions include several leadership roles with WellCare Health Plans, including vice president of market expansion and operations. In that role, she managed health plan growth and strategy, procurement, corporate capital planning and regulatory implementations including the Affordable Care Act. During her tenure, she more than doubled the organization's Medicare Advantage geographic footprint, grew the National Part D plan, successfully procured Medicaid programs in seven states and managed the integration of four acquisitions.

"The current healthcare market is focused on value and ROI, not only in terms of patient care but also maintaining and maximizing its vast physical plant," said Powell-Voigt. "FacilityONE offers a great opportunity for me to demonstrate the important role that effective and efficient cloud-based facility management coupled with a robust mobile work order system can play in achieving those overarching objectives."

Powell-Voigt, who holds an MBA from St. Leo University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Florida, was previously head of operations at AMS Benefits and held several key positions with USAA including information technology senior business analyst.

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide. For more information, visit .

