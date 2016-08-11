Nasdaq Wins 'Best Buy-side Market Surveillance Provider'

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ), the world's

leading provider of market technology, was selected as 'Best Buy-side Market

Surveillance Provider' in the 10th Annual Buy-Side Technology Awards in London.

This is the first win for Nasdaq's SMARTS Trade Surveillance product within the

buy-side audience. SMARTS Trade Surveillance is currently used by more than 120

market participants across 139 global markets and across all asset classes.



The aim of the awards is to recognize the leading technologies and vendors in

their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology

underpinned by the input and experience of seven judges - five buy-side-focused

technology consultants and two of Buy-Side Technology's editors.



"We are extremely honored to be named 'Best Market Surveillance Provider' for

the buy-side," said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Senior Vice President & Head of

Risk and Surveillance Solutions, Nasdaq. "During the past 12-18 months we have

seen regulators across the globe taking more of an interest in the buy-side and

dissecting their trading behaviors. Under heightened scrutiny, it is imperative

that buy-side firms have systematic surveillance measures in place to meet these

demands. Nasdaq is committed to integrity of the marketplace and to ensuring

that all constituents can play a role in furthering market transparency."



Nasdaq's SMARTS Surveillance solutions provide a readily deployable data model

which sources, captures, and maintains the firm's order and trade execution

data, as well as the market data for each traded instrument which is essential

to carrying out effective trade surveillance. With this comprehensive view of

the firm's trading, SMARTS not only delivers targeted market abuse alerts across

markets and asset classes, it also provides the buy-side firm with un-paralleled



visibility and transparency of how their order flow interacts with, and impacts

on, the market. In addition, working with its existing customers, SMARTS

continues to build out functionality that directly services the requirements of

the buy-side - this includes, enhanced visualizations around Parent Orders and

how they track and execute along each stage of the trade cycle; alerts focusing

on internal events within the firm which involve the handling of price sensitive

information; and, the integration of data points which would enable SMARTS to

assist the buy side firm in addressing conflict management issues.



SMARTS' recognition throughout the past few years is a testament to Nasdaq's

dedication to providing global market participants, regulators and exchanges

with unrivalled surveillance technology. In addition to being selected as 'Best

Buy-side Market Surveillance Provider' by Buy-Side Technology, SMARTS was

recognized by Waters Technology's Waters Rankings in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016,

SMARTS has also received the Sell-Side Technology award for 'Best Sell-Side

Surveillance Product' for three consecutive years as well as this year's Energy

Risk Awards' #1 Trade Surveillance Vendor and OpRisk Awards' 'Best Financial

Crime Product' and 'Best Overall Provider'.



SMARTS Surveillance solutions power monitoring for more than 120 market

participants, 45 exchanges and 13 regulators globally.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange

technology, listing, information and public company services across six

continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers

to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using

proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's

global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock

market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1

in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700

listed companies with a market value of approximately $9.3 trillion and more

than 17,000 corporate clients. To learn more,

visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



