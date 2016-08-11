Nasdaq Wins 'Best Buy-side Market Surveillance Provider'

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ), the world's
leading provider of market technology, was selected as 'Best Buy-side Market
Surveillance Provider' in the 10th Annual Buy-Side Technology Awards in London.
This is the first win for Nasdaq's SMARTS Trade Surveillance product within the
buy-side audience. SMARTS Trade Surveillance is currently used by more than 120
market participants across 139 global markets and across all asset classes.
The aim of the awards is to recognize the leading technologies and vendors in
their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology
underpinned by the input and experience of seven judges - five buy-side-focused
technology consultants and two of Buy-Side Technology's editors.
"We are extremely honored to be named 'Best Market Surveillance Provider' for
the buy-side," said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Senior Vice President & Head of
Risk and Surveillance Solutions, Nasdaq. "During the past 12-18 months we have
seen regulators across the globe taking more of an interest in the buy-side and
dissecting their trading behaviors. Under heightened scrutiny, it is imperative
that buy-side firms have systematic surveillance measures in place to meet these
demands. Nasdaq is committed to integrity of the marketplace and to ensuring
that all constituents can play a role in furthering market transparency."
Nasdaq's SMARTS Surveillance solutions provide a readily deployable data model
which sources, captures, and maintains the firm's order and trade execution
data, as well as the market data for each traded instrument which is essential
to carrying out effective trade surveillance. With this comprehensive view of
the firm's trading, SMARTS not only delivers targeted market abuse alerts across
markets and asset classes, it also provides the buy-side firm with un-paralleled
visibility and transparency of how their order flow interacts with, and impacts
on, the market. In addition, working with its existing customers, SMARTS
continues to build out functionality that directly services the requirements of
the buy-side - this includes, enhanced visualizations around Parent Orders and
how they track and execute along each stage of the trade cycle; alerts focusing
on internal events within the firm which involve the handling of price sensitive
information; and, the integration of data points which would enable SMARTS to
assist the buy side firm in addressing conflict management issues.
SMARTS' recognition throughout the past few years is a testament to Nasdaq's
dedication to providing global market participants, regulators and exchanges
with unrivalled surveillance technology. In addition to being selected as 'Best
Buy-side Market Surveillance Provider' by Buy-Side Technology, SMARTS was
recognized by Waters Technology's Waters Rankings in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016,
SMARTS has also received the Sell-Side Technology award for 'Best Sell-Side
Surveillance Product' for three consecutive years as well as this year's Energy
Risk Awards' #1 Trade Surveillance Vendor and OpRisk Awards' 'Best Financial
Crime Product' and 'Best Overall Provider'.
SMARTS Surveillance solutions power monitoring for more than 120 market
participants, 45 exchanges and 13 regulators globally.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange
technology, listing, information and public company services across six
continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers
to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using
proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's
global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock
market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1
in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700
listed companies with a market value of approximately $9.3 trillion and more
than 17,000 corporate clients. To learn more,
visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.
NDAQG
For Media Inquiries:
Nasdaq:
Ryan Wells
ryan.wells(at)nasdaq.com
Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231
Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390
