NSIG Finland S.à r.l. ("NSIG Finland") has today placed security approved by the

arbitral tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in Okmetic Oyj

("Okmetic") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Limited

Liability Companies Act. After the security has been placed and the title to the

shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Okmetic being parties to the

redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the

interest payable thereon.



Upon application by Okmetic, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 22

September 2016 decided that Okmetic shares will be delisted from the Official

List of Nasdaq Helsinki after NSIG Finland has gained title to all the shares in

Okmetic in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Limited

Liability Companies Act. The quoting of the Okmetic shares on Nasdaq

Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq

Helsinki.





OKMETIC OYJ



Kai Seikku

President



For further information, please contact:



Kai Seikku, President

Tel. +358 9 5028 0232, e-mail: kai.seikku(at)okmetic.com





Okmetic supplies tailored, high value-added silicon wafers to be used in the

manufacture of sensors as well as discrete semiconductors and analog circuits.

Okmetic's strategic objective is profitable growth driven by a product portfolio

designed to meet customers' current and future technology needs. The core of the

company's operations is being genuinely close to the customers and understanding

their needs and processes.



Okmetic's global sales network, extensive portfolio of high value-added



products, in-depth knowledge of crystal growing, long-term product development

projects, as well as efficient and flexible production create prerequisites for

achieving the strategic targets. The company's headquarters is located in

Finland, where the majority of the company's silicon wafers is manufactured. In

addition to in-house manufacture, Okmetic has contract manufacturing in Japan

and China. Okmetic's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the code

OKM1V. For more information on the company, please visit our website at

www.okmetic.com.



NSIG is a limited liability company organized under the PRC laws. The registered

office of NSIG is in Shanghai, China.



Established in 2015, NSIG is a China-based holding group that is engaged in the

investment and development of semiconductor materials and equipment industry

with a registered capital of RMB 2 billion (approximately EUR 272 million).

NSIG's mission is to establish a major industrial player in the global

semiconductor sector (especially silicon and its ecosystems) through both PRC

domestic investments and outbound mergers and acquisitions.









