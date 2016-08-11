(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OKMETIC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 NOVEMBER 2016 AT
3.45 P.M.
NSIG FINLAND S.À R.L. HAS GAINED TITLE TO ALL THE SHARES IN OKMETIC OYJ AND THE
SHARES WILL DELIST FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI
NSIG Finland S.à r.l. ("NSIG Finland") has today placed security approved by the
arbitral tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in Okmetic Oyj
("Okmetic") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Limited
Liability Companies Act. After the security has been placed and the title to the
shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Okmetic being parties to the
redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the
interest payable thereon.
Upon application by Okmetic, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 22
September 2016 decided that Okmetic shares will be delisted from the Official
List of Nasdaq Helsinki after NSIG Finland has gained title to all the shares in
Okmetic in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Limited
Liability Companies Act. The quoting of the Okmetic shares on Nasdaq
Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq
Helsinki.
OKMETIC OYJ
Kai Seikku
President
For further information, please contact:
Kai Seikku, President
Tel. +358 9 5028 0232, e-mail: kai.seikku(at)okmetic.com
Okmetic supplies tailored, high value-added silicon wafers to be used in the
manufacture of sensors as well as discrete semiconductors and analog circuits.
Okmetic's strategic objective is profitable growth driven by a product portfolio
designed to meet customers' current and future technology needs. The core of the
company's operations is being genuinely close to the customers and understanding
their needs and processes.
Okmetic's global sales network, extensive portfolio of high value-added
products, in-depth knowledge of crystal growing, long-term product development
projects, as well as efficient and flexible production create prerequisites for
achieving the strategic targets. The company's headquarters is located in
Finland, where the majority of the company's silicon wafers is manufactured. In
addition to in-house manufacture, Okmetic has contract manufacturing in Japan
and China. Okmetic's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the code
OKM1V. For more information on the company, please visit our website at
www.okmetic.com.
NSIG is a limited liability company organized under the PRC laws. The registered
office of NSIG is in Shanghai, China.
Established in 2015, NSIG is a China-based holding group that is engaged in the
investment and development of semiconductor materials and equipment industry
with a registered capital of RMB 2 billion (approximately EUR 272 million).
NSIG's mission is to establish a major industrial player in the global
semiconductor sector (especially silicon and its ecosystems) through both PRC
domestic investments and outbound mergers and acquisitions.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.