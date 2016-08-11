ArcelorMittal expanding global portfolio of automotive steels in support of Action 2020 goals

ArcelorMittal expanding global portfolio of automotive steels in support of

Action 2020 goals

New grades will help automakers achieve mandated lightweighting targets and

promote more sustainable lifestyles





8 November 2016 - ArcelorMittal is expanding its global portfolio of automotive

steels by introducing a new generation of advanced high strength steels (AHSS).

These innovative steels include the launch of new press hardenable steels (PHS)

Ductibor® 1000 and Usibor® 2000 - both of which are already available for OEM

qualification testing in Europe - and martensitic steels MartINsite® M1700 and

M2000. The company is also preparing to expand its family of third generation

advanced high strength steel (3G AHSS), which currently includes Fortiform®

1050 in Europe, starting in 2017. Together, these new steel grades will help

automakers further reduce body-in-white weight to improve fuel economy without

compromising vehicle safety or performance.



"The launch of these steels aligns with our Action 2020 program, a strategic

roadmap that aims to achieve targeted financial improvements for the company by

2020," said Brian Aranha, executive vice president, global automotive,

ArcelorMittal. "Action 2020 efforts include cost optimization and steel shipment

volume increases, as well as an improved portfolio of high added value products.

These products ensure ArcelorMittal is best positioned to meet customer

requirements via a strong technical and product portfolio."



ArcelorMittal is now able to provide samples of Ductibor® 1000 to customers for

qualification testing in North America. Ductibor® 1000 is a high-strength press

hardenable steel that offers good energy absorption capacity. Typical



applications for Ductibor® 1000 include energy absorption parts such as front

and rear rails and lower B-pillars.



Usibor® 2000, an aluminum-silicon coated PHS and stronger than its predecessor

Usibor® 1500, enables automakers to fabricate parts with complicated geometry at

a very high strength without formability or springback challenges. Typical

applications for Usibor® 2000 include strength-critical passenger compartment

parts such as rockers, pillars, roof rails and cross members. Usibor® 2000 is

currently available in Europe for OEM qualifications and will be available in

North America in early 2017 with commercial production expected in late summer

2017.



"Usibor® is our key product in hot stamping and has been a major commercial and

technical success in the global automotive industry," said Mr. Aranha. "Looking

ahead, the scope of hot stamping products in vehicles will continue to increase

with the release of more advanced products like Usibor® 2000, which offers 10 to

15% weight savings when compared to existing hot stamping solutions."



Usibor® 2000 is compatible with standard press hardening technologies and

processes. Combining Usibor® 2000 with Ductibor® 1000 or other PHS into laser

welded blanks (LWB) offers several significant advantages. These advantages

include weight saving, improved crash behaviour and cost savings through

material and manufacturing optimisation.



ArcelorMittal is also expanding its MartINsite® family of products to include

MartINsite® M1700 and M2000, joining currently available MartINsite® M900,

M1100, M1300 and M1500.



"MartINsite® is a very strong family of steels which are perfect for anti-

intrusion parts such as bumper and door beams," explained Mr. Aranha.



ArcelorMittal will have MartINsite® M1700 and M2000 available for OEM

qualifications by mid-2017. The grades will be available for commercial

production in early 2018.



All MartINsite® steels, Usibor® 1500 and 2000, and Ductibor® 500 and 1000 are

all patented by ArcelorMittal.



ArcelorMittal is also investing in AM/NS Calvert, its joint venture with Nippon

Steel and Sumitomo Metals Corp. in Alabama, USA, to produce 3G AHSS cold-

stamping steels in North America. Currently available and branded as Fortiform®

in Europe, these High Formability (HF) steels provide strengths similar to the

strongest dual phase steels, but with higher ductility and cold formability.



ArcelorMittal will produce cold-rolled and galvanized/galvannealed versions of

HF 980 and HF 1180 in North America, targeting OEM qualifications by mid-2017.

Commercial production, beginning with the cold-rolled grades, will occur in late

2017. Thanks to their excellent mechanical properties, these HF grades are

particularly suitable for components limited by energy absorption, such as front

and rear rails and upper motor compartment rails.



In Europe, an investment program is underway at ArcelorMittal Gent and

ArcelorMittal Liege in Belgium, to increase ArcelorMittal's annual European

production of 3G AHSS.



Globally, ArcelorMittal boasts some of the most technologically advanced

automotive steelmaking operations and incorporates a range of modern steelmaking

technologies. Approximately 30% of the company's global R&D budget - $227

million in 2015 - is for automotive research. Half of ArcelorMittal's 1,300

researchers focus on automotive.



"ArcelorMittal's current and emerging catalogue of automotive products and

solutions supports carmakers in optimising vehicle weight and cost, while

meeting stringent safety standards. We are also committed to manufacturing

products that advance sustainable lifestyles. Steel helps cars to be lighter,

which reduces carbon emissions, but it is also infinitely and easily recyclable.

Additionally, compared to competing materials, steel has a significantly smaller

environmental footprint." concluded Mr. Aranha.



NOTE: Expected release dates are valid as of October 1, 2016 and are subject to

change.



ENDS



About ArcelorMittal



ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence

in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a

philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of

quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive,

construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and

development and outstanding distribution networks.



Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate

responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees,

contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world

from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and

producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products

and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.



We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical

coal and our mining business is an essential part of our growth strategy. With a

geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are

strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external

global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to

the external market is increasing as we grow.



In 2015, ArcelorMittal had revenues of US$63.6 billion and crude steel

production of 92.5 million tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 62.8

million tonnes.



ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT),

Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona,

Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/



