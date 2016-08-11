eSignLive Recognized as an E-Signature Market Leader by Independent Research Firm

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VASCO
Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI), a global leader in
authentication, electronic signatures, and identity management, today announced
that eSignLive(TM) has been recognized as a market leader across e-signature
providers in Forrester Research's October 2016 report: Vendor Landscape: E-
Signature, Q4 2016. The report states, "Regulated industries and demanding
business-to-consumer (B2C) environments are eSignLive's sweet spots. Its
strongest verticals are financial services and government - it's the only
provider with FedRAMP certification."
eSignLive was named alongside DocuSign and Adobe as the clear market leaders in
the report, which covers a number of e-signature providers. Forrester listed
some of eSignLive's strengths, including:
* Fully customizable solution
* Strong for integration into core processes
* White-labeling
* Flexible delivery either through public or private cloud, as well as on-
premises
The report also identified some of eSignLive's opportunities, including:
* The availability of global data centers and ability to spin up new eSignLive
instances globally within two weeks
* Native support for qualified certificates, for government (FedRAMP) and
European markets (eIDAS)
Digital transformation is a focus for both business and government as the number
of transactions taking place online and on mobile devices increases. E-
signatures are the last component required to ensure an end-to-end digital
process, and part of a much larger digital trust chain with authentication and
security needed to safeguard the process and the data, documents and signatures
underlying the transaction.
"We think the Forrester report highlights the diverse e-signature choices
available to buyers, and calls out eSignLive's deep vertical domain expertise,
customization and deployment flexibility which are required by regulated
industries," said eSignLive President, Tommy Petrogiannis.
The report included recommendations for Enterprise Architecture (EA)
professionals when considering adopting e-signatures:
* Prepare an e-signature platform strategy: EAs must begin reviewing or
forming e-signature platform strategies to support the inevitable business
requests and avoid overlapping, inconsistent, and redundant solutions.
* Understand integration requirements early: Platform selection should rest on
a vendor's ability to address requirements such as support for multiple
signature methods, existing login and authentication mechanisms, external
databases for new customer identity-proofing, and compliance with applicable
regulations. But give high weight also to company and financial stability.
To download a complimentary copy of the report, please
visit www.esignlive.com/resource-center/vendor-landscape-e-signature-q4-2016.
About VASCO
VASCO is a world leader in providing two-factor authentication and digital
signature solutions to financial institutions. More than half of the top 100
global banks rely on VASCO solutions to enhance security, protect mobile
applications and meet regulatory requirements. VASCO also secures access to data
and applications in enterprise environments, and provides tools for application
developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and
mobile applications. VASCO enables more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries
to secure access, manage identities, verify transactions, electronically sign
documents and protect assets across financial, enterprise, E-commerce,
government and healthcare markets. Learn more about VASCO at VASCO.com and
on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Copyright © 2016 VASCO Data Security, Inc., VASCO Data Security International
GmbH. All rights reserved. VASCO® and eSignLive(TM) are registered or
unregistered trademarks of VASCO Data Security, Inc. and/or VASCO Data Security
International GmbH, or Silanis Technology Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
All other trademarks or trade names are the property of their respective owners.
Media contact:
Sarah Hanel
eSignLive by VASCO
250-216-1762
sarah.hanel(at)esignlive.com
