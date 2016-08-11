eSignLive Recognized as an E-Signature Market Leader by Independent Research Firm

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VASCO

Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI), a global leader in

authentication, electronic signatures, and identity management, today announced

that eSignLive(TM) has been recognized as a market leader across e-signature

providers in Forrester Research's October 2016 report: Vendor Landscape: E-

Signature, Q4 2016. The report states, "Regulated industries and demanding

business-to-consumer (B2C) environments are eSignLive's sweet spots. Its

strongest verticals are financial services and government - it's the only

provider with FedRAMP certification."



eSignLive was named alongside DocuSign and Adobe as the clear market leaders in

the report, which covers a number of e-signature providers. Forrester listed

some of eSignLive's strengths, including:



* Fully customizable solution

* Strong for integration into core processes

* White-labeling

* Flexible delivery either through public or private cloud, as well as on-

premises



The report also identified some of eSignLive's opportunities, including:



* The availability of global data centers and ability to spin up new eSignLive

instances globally within two weeks

* Native support for qualified certificates, for government (FedRAMP) and

European markets (eIDAS)



Digital transformation is a focus for both business and government as the number

of transactions taking place online and on mobile devices increases. E-

signatures are the last component required to ensure an end-to-end digital

process, and part of a much larger digital trust chain with authentication and

security needed to safeguard the process and the data, documents and signatures

underlying the transaction.



"We think the Forrester report highlights the diverse e-signature choices



available to buyers, and calls out eSignLive's deep vertical domain expertise,

customization and deployment flexibility which are required by regulated

industries," said eSignLive President, Tommy Petrogiannis.



The report included recommendations for Enterprise Architecture (EA)

professionals when considering adopting e-signatures:



* Prepare an e-signature platform strategy: EAs must begin reviewing or

forming e-signature platform strategies to support the inevitable business

requests and avoid overlapping, inconsistent, and redundant solutions.

* Understand integration requirements early: Platform selection should rest on

a vendor's ability to address requirements such as support for multiple

signature methods, existing login and authentication mechanisms, external

databases for new customer identity-proofing, and compliance with applicable

regulations. But give high weight also to company and financial stability.



To download a complimentary copy of the report, please

visit www.esignlive.com/resource-center/vendor-landscape-e-signature-q4-2016.





About VASCO



VASCO is a world leader in providing two-factor authentication and digital

signature solutions to financial institutions. More than half of the top 100

global banks rely on VASCO solutions to enhance security, protect mobile

applications and meet regulatory requirements. VASCO also secures access to data

and applications in enterprise environments, and provides tools for application

developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and

mobile applications. VASCO enables more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries

to secure access, manage identities, verify transactions, electronically sign

documents and protect assets across financial, enterprise, E-commerce,

government and healthcare markets. Learn more about VASCO at VASCO.com and

on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Copyright © 2016 VASCO Data Security, Inc., VASCO Data Security International

GmbH. All rights reserved. VASCO® and eSignLive(TM) are registered or

unregistered trademarks of VASCO Data Security, Inc. and/or VASCO Data Security

International GmbH, or Silanis Technology Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

All other trademarks or trade names are the property of their respective owners.







Media contact:



Sarah Hanel

eSignLive by VASCO

250-216-1762

sarah.hanel(at)esignlive.com









