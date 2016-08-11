(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ferratum Oyj /
Ferratum Oyj : Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German
Securities Trading Act)
Ferratum Oyj hereby announces that the following financial reports will be
disclosed:
Report: Interim announcement
Report validity period:
From: 01.01.2016
To: 30.09.2016
Publishing date: 10.11.2016
Web address: https://www.ferratumgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-
publications/year-2016
