Ferratum Oyj : Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ferratum Oyj /
Ferratum Oyj : Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German
Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Oyj hereby announces that the following financial reports will be
disclosed:

Report: Interim announcement
Report validity period:
From: 01.01.2016
To: 30.09.2016
Publishing date: 10.11.2016
Web address: https://www.ferratumgroup.com/en/investors/reports-and-
publications/year-2016



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ferratum Oyj via GlobeNewswire






http://https://www.ferratumgroup.com/



Date: 11/08/2016 - 15:08
Language: English
Firma: Ferratum Oyj
Stadt: Helsinki


