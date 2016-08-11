Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SNA)(OTCBB: SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") announces that the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated November 3, 2016, has now been revoked. The Company filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended June 30, 2016, related Management Discussion and Analysis and applicable officer certifications, on November 4, 2016. The materials can be found at the Company's profile on . Trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange will be reinstated as soon as the TSX Venture Exchange has completed its reinstatement review to its satisfaction.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. It is the first system in the world to feature in-flight data-analysis, monitoring and diagnostics with a real-time connection between aircraft and ground. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Contacts:



Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.

Viraf Kapadia

CEO

(416) 252-2289 Ext. 230







Investor Relations:

Frontier Merchant Capital Group





More information:

http://www.star-navigation.com/



PressRelease by

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 15:06

Language: English

News-ID 505626

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease